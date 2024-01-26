Battery Power TV: Atlanta Braves reloaded bullpen could be a key to success in 2024

If a team is only as good as its bullpen, the Atlanta Braves should be in good hands in 2024. That is, if everything goes according to plan.

From the outset of the winter, Atlanta went to work fortifying its corps of relievers. Joe Jimenez and Pierce Johnson re-signed, while free-agent Reynaldo Lopez signed on and the Braves swung a trade for Aaron Bummer. All of those arms along with A.J. Minter, Raisel Iglesias and a returning Tyler Matzek could combine to form one of the best bullpens in MLB.

Grant McAuley and Kris Willis discuss it all in Part 2 of our 2024 Braves positional preview series. Be sure to like, share, and subscribe to the channel.