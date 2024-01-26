Braves acquire outfielder J.P. Martinez from Rangers

The Braves have acquired outfielder J.P. Martinez from the Texas Rangers in exchange for minor league pitcher Tyler Owens, the club announced Friday morning.

Martinez, 28 in March, is originally from Cuba and signed as an international free agent in 2018. He spent the better part of the last four minor league seasons throughout Texas’ farm system and made his big league debut with the Rangers in 2023.

The lefty outfielder appeared in just 17 games with the Rangers, but struggled to the tune of a 49 wRC+ and -0.3 WAR. Martinez brings a lot of speed as he stole 38 bases in Triple-A this past season and posted an impressive .298/.418/.543 line in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. Martinez has minor league options, although he will presumably be in the running for the Braves’ 4th outfield job alongside Jordan Luplow, Forest Wall, and others.

Tyler Owens was ranked 26th in the latest Battery Power Braves Farm System Rankings. Owens was a 13th round selection in the 2019 draft.