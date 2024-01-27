Braves News: Braves acquire J.P. Martinez, MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospect list, and more

The Atlanta Braves acquired outfielder J.P. Martinez from the Texas Rangers on Friday. Martinez will head to Atlanta in exchange for minor leaguer Tyler Owens.

27-year-old Martinez made his major league debut in August 2023. In just 17 games, he recorded seven runs, nine hits, one homer and manufactured a .225 batting average.

With minor league options remaining, Martinez is expected to compete for the fourth outfield spot.

Owens, on the other hand, split last season between High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi and recorded a 3.03 ERA. He was selected by the Braves in the 13th round of the 2019 draft.

