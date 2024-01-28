Braves News: Top prospects, Max Fried, more

As we wrapped up our preseason prospect list, there were a few Braves-relevant events, with the BBWAA Awards Dinner, where Ronald Acuna was present as NL MVP and Braves Fest, featuring many Braves.

The MVPs are decked out!



Ronald Acuña Jr. and Shohei Ohtani at the New York BBWAA Awards Dinner. pic.twitter.com/rzECxhm4Xj — MLB (@MLB) January 28, 2024

At Braves Fest, much fun was had for fans involving Braves’ players and personnel, but a few serious notes were hit as well, including Charlie Morton confirming his own healthy status and Max Fried giving a very professional nothing-answer about whether he would receive a contract extension from the team. I am personally not expecting Fried to receive an extension at this point, given the available information, but Fried and the team seem to be handling the situation very professionally.

Braves News

We wrapped up our preseason top prospect list with some honorable mentions and a retroactive #30, as a result of Tyler Owens being traded away.

MLB News

The Cubs made a mini-splash, signing Hector Neris to a 1 year, $9 million deal with significant incentives and an option for an additional year.

Byron Buxton plans to return to center field this season, which won’t quiet Twins’ fans’ enduring concerns over his health.

The A’s are signing former Brave Alex Wood.

The Mets brought back Adam Ottavino on a one year deal.

The Royals signed Adam Frazier in another one of many average player signings they have made this offseason.

Here is the latest news on Japanese phenom, pitcher Roki Sasaki, who will not be playing in MLB in 2024.