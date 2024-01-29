Braves News: Starting Rotation, Battery Power Podcast, More

During the 2023 season, it seemed the bulk of the headlines for the Atlanta Braves centered on the historic production of the offense and the injury concerns of the pitching staff. The hope for the Braves entering 2024 is that the storylines remain similar for 2024 in terms of the offense, but that the story changes for the health of the pitching staff and its production. Because as Braves Fest 2024 displayed, multiple members of the rotation are locked in to bringing a World Series title to Atlanta in 2024.

Max Fried is focused on making the most of his 2024 campaign instead of his next contract. Spencer Strider said much of the same, while Charlie Morton confirmed he was healthy once again. And with the new addition of Chris Sale to the rotation, one thing is abundantly clear: not only is this rotation full of talent, but also plenty full of dynamic personalities. But while the personalities and demeanors may differ amongst Strider, Fried, Morton, and Sale, one characteristic is clearly shared: a competitive fire second to none. If health can remain in place for the Braves, it should be quite a fun year for many of their best arms.

Braves News:

Justin Toscano looked at how Chris Sale could impact the team on and off the mound.

The latest Battery Power Podcast with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman looks at where the Braves stand as we are just a few weeks away from Spring Training.

MLB News: