This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades pitchers David Hale and Gus Schlosser to the Rockies

Braves Franchise History

1936 - The Boston Braves’ new owners conduct a survey of newspaper reporters asking for help in coming up with a new name for the franchise. The reporters select Bees, which will be used through the 1940 season before the franchise decides to switch back to “Braves.”

1954 - The New York Giants trade Bobby Thomson and Sam Calderone to the Milwaukee Braves in exchange for pitchers Johnny Antonelli, Don Liddle, Billy Klaus and cash. Antonelli will win 21 games in the upcoming season while leading the NL with a 2.30 ERA.

2015 - The Braves trade pitchers David Hale and Gus Schlosser to the Rockies in exchange for catchers Jose Briceno and Chris O’Dowd.

MLB History

1917 - Grover Cleveland Alexander announces that he will retire from professional baseball and join a semipro team if he contract demands are not met. Alexander is reportedly looking for a three-year deal worth $15,000 per season.

1919 - The Cincinnati Reds replace manager Christy Mathewson with Pat Moran. Moran and the Reds will go on to win 96 games and the championship.

1926 - The Rules Committee agrees to allow pitchers to have access to a rosin bag. The American League initially refuses to allow the rule but later backs down but continues to discourage its use by players. The committee also discussed the potential elimination of the intentional walk, but no action was taken.

1958 - Commissioner Ford Frick announces that players and coaches will be responsible for All-Star voting. The vote will not return to the fans until 1970.

1962 - The Mets sign Gil Hodges to a contract worth $33,000.

1964 - A United States subcommittee on monopolies begins hearings on baseball.

1978 - The Special Veterans Committee elects Addie Joss and former executive Larry MacPhail to the Hall of Fame.

1978 - Commissioner Bowie Kuhn cancels a trade between the Reds and Athletics involving Vida Blue and Dave Revering. Kuhn didn’t believe that Oakland was receiving adequate compensation and recommends that the trade be restructured. Oakland acquired Revering in a different trade and deal Blue to the San Francisco Giants in March in exchange for seven players and cash.

1984 - The New York Mets release veteran Dave Kingman. Kingman will latch on with Oakland and finish second in home runs in the American League with 35.

1996 - The Philadelphia Phillies sign veteran catcher Benito Santiago to a one-year, $1.7 million deal.

2003 - The Baltimore Orioles induct Cal Ripken Jr. into the team’s Hall of Fame.

2006 - Mike Piazza signs a one-year, $2 million contract with the San Diego Padres

2016 - The Diamondbacks acquire Jean Segura and Tyler Wagner from the Brewers in exchange for Chase Anderson, Aaron Hill and Isan Diaz.

2017 - Rob Manfred fines the Cardinals $2 million and strips them of two draft picks after a team employee was caught hacking into the scouting database of the Houston Astros. Chris Correa is given a lifetime ban on top of a 46-month prison sentence.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, Nationalpastime.com and Today in Baseball History.