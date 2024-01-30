 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Spencer Strider, Jimy Williams, More

Today could be another fun day for the Braves.

By Shawn Coleman
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Plenty of good content came from the 2024 Braves Fest, as much like Max Fried, Spencer Strider is also fully focused on making the most of 2024. The big thing for Strider is that his first two seasons have not ended how we all know he knows they should have, with a title. As a result, Strider is more motivated than ever to get the Braves another title.

Strider’s emergence is also continued to be acknowledged by some of the best minds in baseball, including being viewed as the best pitcher in baseball from a fantasy standpoint with Eno Sarris. The quality of Strider is well-known, in both the regular season and playoffs. Now for Strider, the focus is bringing a World Series to Atlanta.

MLB News

  • The Mariners made another significant acquisition in Jorge Polanco on Monday, adding another significant offensive piece to their lineup.

