Braves News: Spencer Strider, Jimy Williams, More

Plenty of good content came from the 2024 Braves Fest, as much like Max Fried, Spencer Strider is also fully focused on making the most of 2024. The big thing for Strider is that his first two seasons have not ended how we all know he knows they should have, with a title. As a result, Strider is more motivated than ever to get the Braves another title.

Strider’s emergence is also continued to be acknowledged by some of the best minds in baseball, including being viewed as the best pitcher in baseball from a fantasy standpoint with Eno Sarris. The quality of Strider is well-known, in both the regular season and playoffs. Now for Strider, the focus is bringing a World Series to Atlanta.

Braves News

Jimy Williams passed away on Monday at the age of 80 years old. Williams spent many years as an MLB manager, but is also well known for being with the Braves in the early to mid 90s, including as the third-base case.

Fans certainly seem to be full of excitement for the 2024 season after Braves Fest.

The cover athlete for MLB the Show 2024 is to be revealed on Tuesday, and that could mean another potential fun day for the Braves (pure speculation)

MLB News

The Mariners made another significant acquisition in Jorge Polanco on Monday, adding another significant offensive piece to their lineup.