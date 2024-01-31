This Day in Braves History: John Rocker suspended

Braves Franchise History

2000 - Bud Selig suspends Braves reliever John Rocker until May 1 after comments made in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Rocker also receives an undisclosed fine and is ordered to undergo sensitivity training.

MLB History

1919 - Jackie Robinson is born in Cairo, Georgia. Robinson became the first black player in major league history when he debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

1931 - Ernie Banks is born in Dallas, Texas. Banks debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 1953 and finished his career with 512 home runs.

1941 - Paul Waner signs with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Waner, who was released by the Pirates in December, will appear in 11 games with Brooklyn before moving on to the Boston Braves. He returned to Brooklyn in 1943.

1947 - Nolan Ryan is born in Refugio, Texas. Ryan made his Major League debut in 1966 with the New York Mets. He went on to win 314 games and strike out 5,714 batters which remains the most ever in Major League history.

1952 - Paul Waner and Harry Heilmann are elected to the Hall of Fame.

1956 - Buck Weaver passes away at the age of 65. Weaver was one of eight “Black Sox” that were accused of throwing the 1919 World Series.

1961 - Houston voters approve a bond that will finance the construction of a luxury domed stadium. The Houston Astrodome opened on April 9, 1965.

1962 - The Giants sign Willie Mays to a contract worth $90,000 for the upcoming season which is the largest contract in Major League history.

1965 - The Special Veterans Committee elects Put Galvin to the Hall of Fame.

1969 - The National Association approves the use of the Designated Hitter for the International, Eastern, Texas and New York-Penn leagues.

1971 - Jake Beckley, Joe Kelley, Harry Hooper, Rube Marquard, Chick Haley, Dave Bancroft and executive George Weiss are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.

1977 - The Veterans Committee elects Joe Sewell, Amos Rusie and Al Lopez to the Hall of Fame.

1980 - The Houston Astros sign free agent second baseman Joe Morgan.

1983 - Tony Perez signs a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

1992 - Barry Bonds agrees to a one-year, $4.7 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates which is the largest ever for a one-year deal.

1994 - The California Angels sign Bo Jackson to a one-year, $1 million contract.

1996 - Ken Griffey Jr. becomes the highest paid player in the Majors by signing a four-year, $34 million deal with the Mariners.

2003 - The Chicago White Sox sell the naming rights to “New” Comiskey Park which will now be known as U.S. Cellular Field. The deal is for 23 years and will pay the White Sox $68 million.

2014 - Former Rangers infielder Michael Young announces his retirement.

2018 - Mookie Betts is awarded a $10.5 million contract through salary arbitration.

2019 - The Rockies and Nolan Arenado avoid arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $26 million deal. That breaks the $23 million record set the previous season by Josh Donaldson.

