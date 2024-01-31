Braves News: Jarred Kelenic discusses 2024, Orioles ownership, and more

It was a quiet day on the news front for the Atlanta Braves, whose pitchers and catchers will report to the Grapefruit League site on Thursday, February 15. With just two weeks to go until that date, it feels as though the offseason flew by, with the help of a busy front office in the Braves org.

Braves Notes:

In his first in-person interview as a Brave, Jarred Kelenic discusses the 2024 season, Truist Park, and more.

MLB News:

John Angelos agreed to sell the Baltimore Orioles to the Carlyle Group Inc. The sale price is $1.725 billion.

The Seattle Mariners signed INF/OF Nick Solak to a minor league deal on Tuesday, with an invitation to major league Spring Training. Solak spent part of 2023 with the Braves.

The New York Mets re-signed reliever Adam Ottavino to a one-year, $4.5M deal. It will mark Ottavino’s third consecutive season with the Mets.

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is expected to miss most of Spring Training after undergoing sports hernia surgery.

The Kansas City Royals finalized a $4.5M deal with utility player Adam Frazier.

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their one-year, $12.5M deal with Joc Pederson.

The Toronto Blue Jays signed Justin Turner to a one-year, $13M deal. The 39-year-old can earn an additional $1.5M in bonuses.