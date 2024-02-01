This Day in MLB History: February 1st

MLB History

1913 - Olympic hero Jim Thorpe signs with the New York Giants.

1926 - The New York Yankees send first baseman Wally Pipp to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash.

1947 - Commissioner Happy Chandler announces the creation of a pension plan for major league players. The plan will pay players who have accumulated five seasons in the major leagues with $50 a month starting at age 50. A player will receive an extra $10 per month for each additional year of service up to a maximum of $100.

1959 - Zack Wheat is elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.

1962 - The National League releases its first 162 game schedule

1970 - Commissioner Ford Frick, Earle Combs and Jesse Haines are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee

1973 - The Special Committee on the Negro Leagues elects Monte Irvin to the Hall of Fame.

1985 - The St. Louis Cardinals acquire first baseman Jack Clark form the San Francisco Giants in exchange for David Green, Jose Uribe, Dave LaPoint and Gary Rajsich.

1995 - Talks between the league and the players resume in an attempt to resolve the on-going strike. The owners agree to drop their demands for a salary cap and replace it with a proposal for the luxury tax.

1999 - The Florida Marlins acquire third baseman Mike Lowell from the New York Yankees in exchange for three minor league pitchers.

2001 - Jim Leyritz signs a minor league contract with the New York Mets.

2002 - Outfielder Kenny Lofton agrees to a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Chicago White Sox.

2008 - Johan Santana agrees to a six-year, $137.5 million deal with the New York Mets and becomes the highest paid pitcher in major league history.

2021 - MLB announces that the MLBPA rejected its proposal to delay the start of spring training and the regular season by one month for health and safety reasons.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, Nationalpastime.com and Today in Baseball History.