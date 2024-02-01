Braves News: Hurston Waldrep, coaching staff, more

Wednesday we looked at the past and present of Braves coaching, as we also see one of the Braves’ top prospects get more recognition, in Hurston Waldrep. Waldrep seems to be the most consistently highly rated across evaluating media outlets of the Braves’ prospects, with AJ Smith-Shawver getting more sporadic inclusion on top prospect lists and Ignacio Alvarez getting one inclusion so far. The Braves will especially need some of their young pitching to step up in the coming years, as much of their rotation does not seem bound to stay playing baseball and for the Braves past this season.

Braves News

Kris looked at what will be missed in Ron Washington, but also what the Braves are getting from their new coaches.

2023 first round pick Hurston Waldrep made another top 100 prospect list, this time on Kiley McDaniel’s for ESPN.

MLB News

The Mariners were reportedly originally interested in a larger deal with the Twins for Polanco and Kepler, before acquiring only Polanco.

The Dodgers and James Paxton re-worked their contract agreement due to a health concern.

The Orioles confirmed their agreement to sell a controlling share in the franchise.

The Padres agreed to a four-year deal with reliever Wandy Peralta.

The Astros traded for Trey Cabbage.