Daily Hammer Podcast: Battery Power Top 30 Prospects with Garrett Spain

It is prospect list reveal season, and for Battery Power, that means the preseason Top 30 Braves prospects are here to enjoy. While the list contains many numbers that Braves Country has known for years, there are also some new names that have progressed up the list to be among the best Braves prospects on the farm. And for a system that typically gets recognized for its pitching depth, a few position players are starting to stand out among the Braves best prospects.

Shawn Coleman and Garrett Spain dive into the list, looking at which players could impress even more in 2024 and beyond. Plus, which players have the best upside and tools in the system.

