Braves News: Keith Law’s farm system rankings, outfield preview, and more

We are nearing the end of preseason rankings as the Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers are set to report to Spring Training next week. Keith Law of the Athletic released his farm system rankings ahead of the 2024 season, and the Braves came in at number 26. The Baltimore Orioles topped the list.

The Braves have dealt several of their top prospects in recent years, leading to a bottom-half ranking. This offseason, we saw it in the form of the Vaughn Grissom swap for Chris Sale. The Braves do, however, have a couple of talented pitching prospects in Hurston Waldrep and AJ Smith-Shawver.

The low ranking wasn’t much of a surprise to anyone, as only one Brave was included in Law’s Top 100 Prospect List.

More Braves News:

MLB News:

Former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler received a suspension through the 2024 World Series after fabricating injuries.

Two baseball greats passed away in Jim Hannan (85) and Brant Alyea (83).

The Miami Marlins acquired RHP Darren McCaughan from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Fish designated outfielder Peyton Burdick for assignment.

The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India avoided arbitration after the two agreed to a two-year, $8.8M deal.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially announced their two-year deal with Clayton Kershaw.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss three to four weeks. He is expected to be ready for Opening Day.

Two-time American League Cy Young winner Corey Kluber announced his retirement on Friday. He hangs up his cleats after a 13-year career.