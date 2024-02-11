Braves News: ZiPS projections, pitcher/catcher week, more

ZiPS’ playoff and World Series odds came out and they love the Braves as much as they can as a projection system. Meanwhile we are entering pitcher/catcher reporting week and Scott Boras’ top free agent clients remain unsigned. Boras has been known to take his time with free agents in the past, but it is striking that pitchers and catchers report this week and yet a handful of his top clients remain without a team. In 2019, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel waited until midseason, when signing them would no longer cost a team draft compensation as a result of the qualifying offer to sign. However, neither of those come anywhere close to the projected deals for the likes of Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Matt Chapman, and Cody Bellinger are projected to receive, so I wouldn’t expect to see a similar delay until midseason. With that being said, we are getting to the point where this is a pretty striking trend.

Braves News

ZiPS loves the 2024 Braves and has them as the most likely team to win the World Series, even as they are not quite as high as some other projection systems.

Pitchers and catchers will have their first scheduled workout on Thursday for Atlanta.

MLB News

The Padres may have interest in Noah Syndergaard.

The Yankees and Dodgers were interested in signing Josh Hader, but not as aggressive as Houston.

Nick Gordon lost his arbitration case with the Twins, missing out on $350k.