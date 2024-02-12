 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals

2024 MLB Team by Team season preview

Pitchers and catchers report this week.

Contributors: Kris Willis
/ new

Major League baseball will again utilize a balanced schedule for the 2024 season meaning that the Altanta Braves will have matchups against all other 29 teams in the league. Over the next six weeks, we are going to be rolling out a full 30-team preview for the upcoming season. The preview will roll out by division starting with the American League West.

Note, there is still a significant number of big name free agents that remain unsigned as this preview begins. We will update a team preview if a big signing occurs after it is published.

AL West

February 12 - Oakland Athletics
February 13 - Los Angeles Angels
February 14 - Seattle Mariners
February 15 - Texas Rangers
February 16 - Houston Astros

NL West

February 19 - Colorado Rockies
February 20 - San Francisco Giants
February 21 - San Diego Padres
February 22 - Arizona Diamondbacks
February 23 - Los Angeles Dodgers

AL Central

February 26 - Kansas City Royals
February 27 - Chicago White Sox
February 28 - Cleveland Guardians
February 29 - Detroit Tigers
March 1 - Minnesota Twins

NL Central

March 4 - St. Louis Cardinals
March 5 - Pittsburgh Pirates
March 6 - Cincinnati Reds
March 7 - Chicago Cubs
March 8 - Milwaukee Brewers

AL East

March 11 - Boston Red Sox
March 12 - New York Yankees
March 13 - Toronto Blue Jays
March 14 - Tampa Bay Rays
March 15 - Baltimore Orioles

NL East

March 18 - Washington Nationals
March 19 - New York Mets
March 20 - Miami Marlins
March 21 - Philadelphia Phillies
March 22 - Atlanta Braves

1 Total Update Since
Feb 12, 2024, 10:00am EST

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power