2024 MLB Team by Team season preview

Major League baseball will again utilize a balanced schedule for the 2024 season meaning that the Altanta Braves will have matchups against all other 29 teams in the league. Over the next six weeks, we are going to be rolling out a full 30-team preview for the upcoming season. The preview will roll out by division starting with the American League West.
Note, there is still a significant number of big name free agents that remain unsigned as this preview begins. We will update a team preview if a big signing occurs after it is published.
AL West
February 12 - Oakland Athletics
February 13 - Los Angeles Angels
February 14 - Seattle Mariners
February 15 - Texas Rangers
February 16 - Houston Astros
NL West
February 19 - Colorado Rockies
February 20 - San Francisco Giants
February 21 - San Diego Padres
February 22 - Arizona Diamondbacks
February 23 - Los Angeles Dodgers
AL Central
February 26 - Kansas City Royals
February 27 - Chicago White Sox
February 28 - Cleveland Guardians
February 29 - Detroit Tigers
March 1 - Minnesota Twins
NL Central
March 4 - St. Louis Cardinals
March 5 - Pittsburgh Pirates
March 6 - Cincinnati Reds
March 7 - Chicago Cubs
March 8 - Milwaukee Brewers
AL East
March 11 - Boston Red Sox
March 12 - New York Yankees
March 13 - Toronto Blue Jays
March 14 - Tampa Bay Rays
March 15 - Baltimore Orioles
NL East
March 18 - Washington Nationals
March 19 - New York Mets
March 20 - Miami Marlins
March 21 - Philadelphia Phillies
March 22 - Atlanta Braves