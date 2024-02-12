2024 MLB Team by Team season preview

Major League baseball will again utilize a balanced schedule for the 2024 season meaning that the Altanta Braves will have matchups against all other 29 teams in the league. Over the next six weeks, we are going to be rolling out a full 30-team preview for the upcoming season. The preview will roll out by division starting with the American League West.

Note, there is still a significant number of big name free agents that remain unsigned as this preview begins. We will update a team preview if a big signing occurs after it is published.

AL West

February 12 - Oakland Athletics

February 13 - Los Angeles Angels

February 14 - Seattle Mariners

February 15 - Texas Rangers

February 16 - Houston Astros

NL West

February 19 - Colorado Rockies

February 20 - San Francisco Giants

February 21 - San Diego Padres

February 22 - Arizona Diamondbacks

February 23 - Los Angeles Dodgers

AL Central

February 26 - Kansas City Royals

February 27 - Chicago White Sox

February 28 - Cleveland Guardians

February 29 - Detroit Tigers

March 1 - Minnesota Twins

NL Central

March 4 - St. Louis Cardinals

March 5 - Pittsburgh Pirates

March 6 - Cincinnati Reds

March 7 - Chicago Cubs

March 8 - Milwaukee Brewers

AL East

March 11 - Boston Red Sox

March 12 - New York Yankees

March 13 - Toronto Blue Jays

March 14 - Tampa Bay Rays

March 15 - Baltimore Orioles

NL East

March 18 - Washington Nationals

March 19 - New York Mets

March 20 - Miami Marlins

March 21 - Philadelphia Phillies

March 22 - Atlanta Braves