Braves News: Spring Camp Week Arrives, Next Life-Long Brave, More

Football is officially over for the 2023-2024 season!

And as is the case every year, with the official end of football comes the week many fans of baseball have been waiting months to hear:

The week has arrived for pitchers and catchers to report!

MLB.com highlighted a headline for each team as they into Spring Camp and the start of Spring Training. Their focus for the Braves is can newly acquired outfielder Jarred Kelenic upgrade an already historic offense. While that remains the be seen, it will certainly be exciting to see what the young slugger can provide.

Braves News

With so many young players signed to long-term extensions, it is fun to debate who could be the next life-long Brave.

MLB News