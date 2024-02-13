Spring Training storylines for the Braves as they head to North Port

Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers will report to North Port on Wednesday, with position players scheduled to join them by next Monday, February 19. The first full squad workout will take place on February 20, and believe it or not, the Grapefruit League opener is just a couple of weeks away: February 24.

The Braves are coming off a season where they won 104 games and set multiple offensive records, but once again bowed out in the Division Series when they fell to the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta’s Front Office was busy this offseason, acquiring outfielder Jarred Kelenic and veteran left-hander Chris Sale. Alex Anthopoulos also spent a portion of the offseason fortifying the bullpen with the additions of Aaron Bummer and Reynaldo Lopez, along with the returns of Pierce Johnson and Joe Jimenez. Early projections peg the Braves to be essentially the best team in the majors, with comparatively massive World Series odds.

The Braves have progressed to the point where their roster is largely set and there aren’t a ton of storylines heading into Spring Training. However, below is four things to keep an eye on as camp gets underway.

Who will win the fifth starter job?

The first four spots in Atlanta’s rotation are set, barring any sort of injury, with Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton and Chris Sale. The fifth and final spot, though, appears to be up for grabs. Bryce Elder was Gwinnett’s Opening Day starter in 2023, but was called up soon after and ended up making 31 starts while logging a career-high 174 2/3 innings. Elder struggled in the second half and that high innings total could have been a contributing factor. His 2023 performance might give him a slight edge in the competition, but he probably isn’t assured of a spot.

Atlanta signed Reynaldo Lopez to a three-year deal this offseason and then announced that they were going to stretch him out during the winter and give him a chance to start. Lopez came up as a starter, but hasn’t worked in a traditional-style, “go as far as you can” starting role since 2020. (He did have a number of starts in 2021, but they were often shorter-stint outings.) He’s emerged as an effective reliever with a power arm over the last two seasons. It is unclear how the acquisition of Chris Sale might affect Lopez’ role. If the Braves are intent on giving him a look, then it makes sense to do so early. Whether he ends up in the rotation or the bullpen, Lopez will play a meaningful role on the club, perhaps as a highly effective multi-inning arm.

Top prospects AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep will also be in camp. Smith-Shawver made his major league debut as a 20-year old in 2023. Both appear ticketed to start the year in the minors, but Smith-Shawver in particular could be in play if an injury were to occur in camp. The Braves haven’t been shy about promoting prospects if they think they’re ready, and that might apply to Waldrep, but it’s hard to see him leapfrogging Elder and Smith-Shawver right now — but he’ll have weeks of Grapefruit League action to change this, if he’s capable.

Other starter options include lefty Dylan Dodd, along with right-handers Darius Vines and Allan Winans. All three saw action last year and are projected to open the season as depth at Gwinnett. Another name to keep an eye on is Huascar Ynoa, who missed all of the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John Surgery. Ynoa made 17 starts in 2021 and opened the season in the rotation in 2022 before he was sent back to Triple-A.

Bench spots up for grabs

Atlanta’s prospective bench for 2024 might not come fully into view until closer to the end of Spring Training. Travis d’Arnaud will serve as half of the catcher combo with Sean Murphy. Luis Guillorme signed a major league deal and appears to have a leg up on everyone else for one bench spot. Atlanta acquired veteran infielder David Fletcher from the Angels in a salary-swap trade and then outrighted him off the 40-man roster. Fletcher will be in camp as a non-roster invitee and will compete for a spot on the bench.

Atlanta’s outfield is set with Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, and Jarred Kelenic, right to left. The backup outfield spot is up for grabs. Both J.P. Martinez and Forrest Wall are on the 40-man roster and will be in camp. Both of those guys are lefty bats and have options, so they may be ticketed for Gwinnett. Jordan Luplow and Eli White are in camp again for the second straight season. Both of these are righty hitters and could pair nicely with Kelenic in left if the Braves wanted to sit him against a left-handed starter. White had a big spring in 2023 and saw some brief action with the Braves before a shoulder injury ended his season; he has one option year remaining and could return to Gwinnett. Luplow was in camp last year on a major league deal and was expected to pair with Eddie Rosario in left, but an injury early in camp set him back. He failed to make the Opening Day roster and was subsequently designated for assignment and claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays. Luplow is on a minor league deal this time around, and failed to impress in the majors yet again last year, so expectations should be quite modest at this point.

While this is the picture for the bench at the moment, things could change as the spring progresses. Atlanta currently has 37 players on the 40-man roster and can open an additional three spots when pitchers Ian Anderson, Penn Murfee and Angel Perdomo are placed on the 60-day Injured List toward the start of Spring Training. So, the Braves will have plenty of opportunity to add players to the mix as other teams pare down their rosters. Anthopoulos is no stranger to making additions in March — Anibal Sanchez was such a move that really helped the 2018 kick off this string of division titles, for example.

Rotation Health

Maybe it’s not a real storyline, but something to keep an eye on, and probably matters more than the other things here. Max Fried made three trips to the Injured List in 2023, the most serious of which involved a strained forearm. Charlie Morton is entering his age-40 season, while Chris Sale logged just 11 starts between 2021 and 2022. Sale logged 102 2/3 innings with the Red Sox in 2023 and told reporters after the trade that he is enjoying his first normal offseason in a long time.

It would be huge for the Braves to get through camp with their rotation healthy. Last season, Kyle Wright showed up with a sore shoulder that delayed the start of his season and things never really got better. Currently it looks as though the Braves have plenty of depth for the rotation, but we have seen how quickly that can change in recent seasons. Getting off to a good and healthy start would be big heading into the regular season.

New-look coaching staff

Those making the trip to North Port will see a different-looking coaching staff for the Braves. Atlanta has been fortunate throughout their run of six straight division titles to largely keep the coaching staff intact. That changed this offseason when third base coach and infield instructor Ron Washington left to take the manager job with the Angels. First base coach Eric Young Sr. followed Washington to take over as the bench coach in Anaheim. Additionally, bullpen coach Drew French left to become the new pitching coach of the Baltimore Orioles.

The Braves promoted from within to fill two of the spots. Former Gwinnett manager Matt Tuiasosopo will serve as the team’s new third base coach for 2024. Bench coach Walt Weiss will take over as the team’s new infield instructor and will be assisted by Tuiasosopo.

Tom Goodwin will fill Young Sr.’s spot as the first base coach after spending the prior two seasons as a roving instructor in the Braves’ minor league system. Atlanta’s new bullpen coach will be Erick Abreu, who comes from the Astros’ organization, having served as their Triple-A pitching coach for the last three seasons.