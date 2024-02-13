Braves News: Battery Power Team Preview Series, Spring Training Storylines, More

It is hard to believe that we are this close to Spring Training. The MLB offseason has both its fast and slow times, especially when you cheer for a team like the Braves that do not have to be that active with moves. But yet the Braves were very active this Spring, as they got both creative and resourceful with they additions to the team.
As a result, there will be many story lines to watch once Spring Training arrives. But the good thing is that many of those storylines will be ways to watch the team many consider the best in baseball continue to improve.
Braves News
- The Battery Power Team Preview series began by looking at the Oakland Athletics.
- Mark Bowman of MLB.com suggests there are three storylines to watch for the Braves as Spring camp arrives.
MLB News
- Mlb.com looked at the Cy Young favorites in each league.
- Slugger Jorge Soler appears to be headed to the Giants on a three year deal.
- White Sox General Manager Chris Getz says he expects Dylan Cease to be White Sox opening day starter.
- Jesse Winker signed a minor league deal with the Nationals.
- Jurickson Profar signed a one year deal with the Padres.
