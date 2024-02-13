Braves News: Battery Power Team Preview Series, Spring Training Storylines, More

It is hard to believe that we are this close to Spring Training. The MLB offseason has both its fast and slow times, especially when you cheer for a team like the Braves that do not have to be that active with moves. But yet the Braves were very active this Spring, as they got both creative and resourceful with they additions to the team.

As a result, there will be many story lines to watch once Spring Training arrives. But the good thing is that many of those storylines will be ways to watch the team many consider the best in baseball continue to improve.

