Braves Spring Training Preview: Thoughts on every pitcher and catcher headed to camp

The Atlanta Braves will hold their first workout with pitchers and catchers on Wednesday, February 14, in North Port, Florida. Position players are scheduled to follow on February 19, but many are already in camp and have joined their teammates in beginning their preparations for the 2024 season.

Atlanta is bringing six catchers and 32 pitchers to camp in an official capacity. Of course, we will see many more come over from minor league camp throughout the Grapefruit League schedule. Below are some quick thoughts on each of the pitchers and catchers that reported to North Port this week.

Asterisks denote non-roster invitees not on the 40-man roster

Catchers

Drake Baldwin*

Baldwin was the Braves’ third round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He ranked ninth on Battery Power’s Top 30 preseason Braves prospects list. He spent most of the 2023 season at High-A Rome, where he slugged 14 homers and posted a 135 wRC+ while also posting a 15.1 percent walk rate. He made cameo appearances at Mississippi and Gwinnett at the end of the season. He has shown improvement behind the plate and could eventually work his way into the picture behind Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud.

Travis d’Arnaud

d’Arnaud was slowed early on by a concussion, but effectively split time behind the plate with Sean Murphy down the stretch. His offensive production at the plate dipped to an 83 wRC+ in 74 games, but that was largely due to xwOBA underperformance. In any case, the Braves love the way he handles the pitching staff and he has emerged a respected leader in the clubhouse. d’Arnaud is under contract through the end of the 2024 season and has a club option for 2025.

Sean Murphy

Murphy put up career-best numbers at the plate in his first season in Atlanta while underperforming his xwOBA by almost 30 points. Most of his damage came in the first half where he put up a 166 wRC+. While his stats slid down the stretch, he had a more than respectable .348 xwOBA in the second half, and just suffered from some terrible outcomes on balls in play. Still, Atlanta was most concerned about his work behind the plate where he ranked sixth in Framing Runs and first in catcher blocking per Baseball Savant.

Sebastian Rivero*

Rivero signed with the Kansas City Royals out of Venezuela in 2015 and made his major league debut with the Royals in 2021. He was released at the end of 2022 and spent the 2023 campaign in the minors for the White Sox, where he hit .219/.273/.326 in 267 plate appearances. He’s about as warm body as they come in terms of non-roster invitees.

Tyler Tolve*

The Braves drafted Tolve in the 17th round of the 2021 draft out of Kennesaw State. He produced a 118 wRC+ in High-A Rome in 2022, but struck out 32 percent of the time. He spent the 2023 season at Mississippi, where he hit seven homers and posted an 84 wRC+ in 217 plate appearances.

Chadwick Tromp*

Originally acquired by the Braves at the end of the 2021 season, Tromp has spent much of the past two years on the Braves’ 40-man roster. He was outrighted this offseason, but re-signed on a minor league deal and should again provide some catching depth at Gwinnett. Tromp appeared in six games and was 2 for 16 at the plate with Atlanta in 2023. He hit .210/.336/.384 with an 84 wRC+ in 268 plate appearances at Gwinnett.

Pitchers

Ian Anderson - RHP

Anderson was a key part of the Braves’ rotation in 2020 and 2021, but struggled after a 2021 shoulder injury and for much of 2022, eventually finding himself back at Triple-A. He made just one appearance for Gwinnett in 2023 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. Alex Anthopoulos said this offseason that the team is expecting Anderson back at some point in the second half.

Ben Bowden* - LHP

Bowden was drafted in the second round of the 2016 Draft by the Colorado Rockies and made his major league debut in 2021. He spent last season pitching in Triple-A for the Phillies, where he had a 4.64 ERA and a 4.49 FIP in 52 1/3 innings.

Aaron Bummer - LHP

Acquired on November 16 in the six-player trade that sent Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake, Jared Shuster, Michael Soroka and minor leaguer Riley Gowens to the White Sox. Bummer has quietly been an effective left-handed option for Chicago out of the bullpen. While he posted a 6.79 ERA in 61 games in 2023, those struggles were largely just noise, as he had a 3.53 xERA, a 3.58 FIP, and a 3.51 xFIP. The Braves are banking on his ERA bouncing back in 2024, and hold club options on his services for 2025 and 2026.

Dylan Dodd - LHP

Dodd impressed in Spring Training a year ago and was part of the Braves’ rotation to start the 2023 season. His March success didn’t carry over, though, as he posted a 7.60 ERA and a 6.92 FIP in seven starts with Atlanta and a 5.91 ERA and a 5.46 FIP in 16 games for Gwinnett. He made a trip to the Arizona Fall League to build some innings and will come to camp among the group of starters vying for the fifth starter spot, but he’s going to have to show a lot more than he did last year to come away with it.

Tommy Doyle* - RHP

Doyle signed a minor league deal with the Braves in November. He was the Rockies’ second round pick in the 2017 draft. Doyle put up okay numbers last season in Triple-A, but has been horrible in 26 major league innings.

Bryce Elder - RHP

Elder was Gwinnett’s Opening Day starter in 2023, but quickly joined the Braves’ rotation and never looked back, making 31 starts while logging a career-high 174 2⁄ 3 innings. He made the All-Star team for the first time in his career, but had a 5.11 ERA and a 4.92 FIP in the second half (and no, the xFIP wasn’t a saving grace, either). Elder will be part of the group competing for the final spot in Atlanta’s rotation over the next six weeks.

Max Fried - LHP

Fried is entering his final season before free agency. While his contract situation is certainly a storyline, Fried will be looking to bounce back after an injury-plagued 2023 season that limited him to just 14 starts. Fried made three separate trips to the Injured List last season, the most serious of which was a three-month shelving due to a forearm strain. The Braves envision him fronting the rotation along with Spencer Strider, and he will be hoping to put up a big season before hitting the open market.

Ken Giles* - RHP

One of the surprise additions when the Braves’ list of non-roster invitees came out, Giles will be looking to resurrect his career in Atlanta after signing a minor league deal. Giles was once one of the top closers in the game, but has thrown just eight innings combined since 2019 due to various injuries. While he’s barely pitched in the minors in that span, he’s been terrible when he has taken the mound, so he’s a longshot to return to major league relevance.

Hayden Harris* - LHP

Harris came to the Braves as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern. He put together a good season last year for Double-A Mississippi with a 2.83 ERA and a 2.64 FIP in 35 innings. Harris ranked 29th on the Battery Power preseason prospect list.

Daysbel Hernandez - RHP

Hernandez was rising fast in the Braves’ system as a reliever before undergoing Tommy John surgery and missing the entire 2022 season. He returned in 2023 and made his major league debut with the club before going back on the Injured List with a forearm issue. Hernandez returned at the end of the season and impressed enough during workouts prior to Division Series to earn a spot on the postseason roster. He will be among the group competing for a bullpen spot and still has options, which adds to his flexibility.

Grant Holmes* - RHP

Holmes was the Dodgers’ first-round pick back in 2014. He spent last season at Gwinnett where he had a 3.54 ERA and a 3.54 FIP in 61 innings.

Raisel Iglesias - RHP

Iglesias was slowed by a shoulder issue last spring and began the season on the Injured List. He returned to action in May and put up a 2.75 ERA and a 3.26 FIP while converting 33 saves in 55 2/3 innings. He’s under contract through the 2025 season at $16 million annually.

Joe Jimenez - RHP

Jimenez was acquired last offseason from the Tigers in exchange for Justyn-Henry Malloy. He was slowed by a back issue during the spring and the early part of the season, but rounded into shape, appearing in 59 games while posting a 3.04 ERA and a 3.59 FIP to go along with a 30.7 percent strikeout rate. Jimenez re-signed with the Braves by agreeing to a three-year, $26 million deal prior to the start of free agency.

Pierce Johnson - RHP

Atlanta acquired Johnson from the Rockies prior to the Trade Deadline last season. He helped solidify the Braves’ bullpen down the stretch, allowing just two earned runs in 23 2/3 innings, with an FIP and xFIP both below 3.00 as well. He agreed to a two-year, $14.25 million deal prior to the start of free agency that also includes a $7 million club option for 2026.

Ray Kerr - LHP

Atlanta acquired Kerr from the Padres in December (along with Matt Carpenter who was subsequently released) in exchange for minor league outfielder Drew Campbell. Kerr is another hard-throwing lefty reliever that has an option remaining. Even if he has some developing to do in the minors, the Braves are probably figuring him into their long-term plans.

Dylan Lee - LHP

Lee was a huge part of the Braves’ bullpen early on in 2023 before a shoulder injury sent him to the Injured List in mid-May. He returned in September, but wasn’t right and was shut down again. He underwent a shoulder procedure this offseason and is expected to be ready during the spring. Atlanta added a number of left-handed relief options to the mix, but Lee should get a chance to play a big role, provided that he is healthy. He does have options remaining if he needs more time to build up.

Reynaldo Lopez - RHP

Another offseason addition, Lopez agreed to a three-year deal worth $30 million in November. The deal also includes an $8 million club option for fourth season. After signing Lopez, the Braves announced their intention to stretch him out as a starter. Lopez spent the first few seasons of his career as a starter with the White Sox before shifting to the bullpen. He will be among the group that could get a look for the fifth starter spot, but could also play a big role in the pen as a power arm that is capable of throwing multiple innings.

Tyler Matzek - LHP

A World Series hero in 2021, Matzek was inconsistent in 2022 and then underwent Tommy John Surgery at the end of the season. He is expected to be ready to go at the start of the spring and could be another huge addition to the Braves’ bullpen in 2024.

A.J. Minter - LHP

Minter has largely been the Braves’ most effective reliever over the last three seasons and has appeared in at least 70 games in each of the last two. Atlanta added some more left-handed options to give him some company, but will be counting again on Minter in plenty of high leverage situations. Minter and the Braves avoided arbitration with a $6.2 million deal this offseason and he is slated to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Charlie Morton - RHP

The Braves elected to pick up Morton’s $20 million option for his age-40 season. Morton is a leader in the clubhouse and was effective in 2023 logging 163 1/3 innings while posting a 3.64 ERA and a 3.87 FIP before a finger injury ended his season in late September. His walk rate jumped to 11.6 percent in 2023, and his xFIP slid as a result, so that will be something to keep an eye on. The Braves will lean heavily on Morton’s experience and will be hoping that he can give them one more effective season.

Penn Murfee - RHP

It was a wild offseason for Murfee, who was claimed off waivers by the Mets in October and then claimed again by the Braves in November. Atlanta non-tendered him three days later, but re-signed him to a split contract. Murfee was a key reliever for the Mariners in 2022 and was off to a good start in 2023 before Tommy John Surgery ended his season. He will begin the season on the 60-day Injured List, but could return at some point during the second half.

Angel Perdomo - LHP

Similar to Murfee, the Braves claimed Perdomo off waivers from the Pirates, non-tendered him and then re-signed him in December. He underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2023 season and will miss all of 2024.

Chris Sale - LHP

The Braves traded away Vaughn Grissom to the Red Sox to acquire Sale in hopes that the veteran lefty can solidify their rotation. Sale has battled all sorts of injuries in recent seasons, but made 20 starts and logged 102 2⁄ 3 innings in 2023. He told reporters that he is having his first normal offseason in some time, and was already throwing in preparation for the upcoming season when the trade went down. Sale logged just 48 1⁄ 3 innings from 2020 through 2022 due to injury, but has consistently been well above average when he’s been able to take the mound

AJ Smith-Shawver - RHP

Smith-Shawver moved quickly through Atlanta’s system in 2023 and made his major league debut as a 20-year old. He will be among the group getting a look for the fifth starter spot during the spring, but is likely destined to begin the season at Gwinnett unless something crazy happens.

Jackson Stephens - RHP

Stephens carved out a role as a do-everything type out of the Braves’ bullpen in 2022, but injuries robbed him of that opportunity in 2023. He signed a split contract this offseason and is out of options, so he will need to make the Opening Day roster or be exposed to waivers. Stephens feels like a generic last-guy-on-the-roster and has a 100 xFIP- across his two seasons with Atlanta, but has a 90 FIP- and 0.5 fWAR in that span because he’s only given up four homers in 65 2⁄ 3 innings of work.

Spencer Strider - RHP

Strider’s first full season in the majors as a starter was an overwhelming success, as he ascended to the top of Atlanta’s rotation with Fried battling injury. Strider broke John Smoltz’s single season franchise record for strikeouts. His 3.86 ERA likely cost him the Cy Young Award, but his 3.09 xERA, 2.85 FIP, and 2.92 xFIP are more reflective of his true talent and contribution to run prevention.

Darius Vines - RHP

Vines probably would have played a bigger part in the Braves’ rotation last season if not for injury. He will be among the group competing for the final rotation spot, but is likely ticketed to start at Gwinnett where he will serve as rotation depth. Vines had a relatively low ERA in a cup of coffee with the Braves last year, but his peripherals were pretty terrible, and they weren’t any good at Gwinnett, either, so he’s got some work to do.

Hurston Waldrep* - RHP

Waldrep will be one of the most watched pitchers in Braves camp. He ranks second behind Smith-Shawver in Battery Power’s preseason prospect list and rocketed through four levels after he was drafted in the first round of last year’s draft out of Florida. Waldrep could be ticketed to start the season at Mississippi, but is a prospect to keep an eye on, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make his MLB debut at some point during the 2024 season.

Jake Walsh* - RHP

Walsh signed a minor league deal with the Braves in February after spending the first seven seasons of his pro career in the Cardinals’ system. He spent last season at Triple-A where he had a 5.28 ERA and a 5.92 FIP in 30 2/3 innings. There are parts of Walsh’s profile that make him an obvious fit for a Braves team that likes high fastballs with a particular shape and vertical approach angle, but he was a minor league free agent due to an obvious combination of injury, ineffectiveness, and command woes.

Taylor Widener* - RHP

Widener signed a minor league deal with Atlanta in December after spending the 2023 season pitching in the KBO. He has appeared in 49 games at the major league level and has a pretty terrible 4.26 ERA and a 5.54 FIP in 107 2/3 innings, working mostly as a mop-up guy or swingman.

Allan Winans - RHP

The Braves acquired Winans in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft in 2021. Winans put together a strong season at Gwinnett in 2023 and made six starts for the Braves, posting a 5.29 ERA and a 4.09 FIP in 32 1/3 innings. He will be competing for the fifth starter spot this spring and is another depth piece that could be called upon at some point in 2023.

Huascar Ynoa - RHP

Ynoa missed all of the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John Surgery. He made 17 starts for the Braves in 2021 and began the 2022 season in the rotation but struggled and was quickly sent back to Gwinnett. Ynoa is a big arm that could contribute either in the rotation or out of the bullpen. He is expected to be healthy and ready for the start of camp.