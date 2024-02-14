Braves News: Spring Training storylines, new uniform templates, and more

Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers are set to report to the Spring Training site in North Port today. Not long after, on February 19th, position players will report just in time for the first full squad workout on the 20th.

There are plenty of storylines to keep up with as camp ramps up. From rotation health, bench spots, the fifth rotation spot, and more, there is quite a bit to read up on.

MLB News:

Several players have come forward to speak on the new Nike Vapor uniform template.

Our 2024 MLB Season Preview continues with the Los Angeles Angels.

Former Braves outfielder Jorge Soler agreed to a three-year, $42M deal with the San Francisco Giants.

The San Francisco Giants have acquired INF/OF Otto Lopez from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations. To clear a roster spot, the Giants designated outfielder TJ Hopkins for assignment.

Reliever Jason Adam lost his arbitration hearing against the Tampa Bay Rays. He will make $2.7M instead of the $3.25M he filed for.

Colorado Rockies right hander Daniel Bard is expected to miss seven weeks after tearing the meniscus in his left knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Tuesday.