Daily Hammer Podcast: Spring Storylines as Pitchers and Catchers Report

The day has finally come as pitchers and catchers will report today to start of Spring Camp and eventually Spring Training for the Atlanta Braves. With just six weeks left until the 2024 season begins, there will be plenty of storylines to follow concerning many different Braves.

Of course, the overall health of the pitching staff will be a primary focus after the Braves experienced plenty of bad luck last year with health. This is not only concerning new arms that were acquired this offseason, but also Braves coming off significant injuries. Along with the health of the arms, the Braves fifth starter spot and bottom of the batting order will also be areas of productivity to watch in the coming days and weeks.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more in the Daily Hammer.

