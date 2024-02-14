Can the Braves be the best offense in MLB again?

The Atlanta Braves had a fantastic offense last season. They not only led the league in runs scored, but they did so in a historic fashion. As a franchise, they scored their most runs in a single season since 1897, the year of the Klondike Gold Rush. No human alive today is old enough to have witnessed when the Boston Beaneaters of 1897 scoring 1,035 runs in only 135 games (though some Greenland sharks may be, but they probably don’t watch baseball).

To put in perspective how much better the 2023 Braves were than the rest of the league at scoring runs, let’s look at the gap. The Braves scored 947 runs. The next-closest team (the Dodgers) scored 906. That is a difference of 41 runs just between first and second place. 947 is also 201 runs more than the median runs scored by a team. In 2022, the Dodgers led MLB in runs scored at a full 100 runs fewer with 847.

If we look at wRC+, the Braves had a mark of 125, with second place coming in at 118 (Rays). That is a seven-point difference from first to second place. If you were to take seven points from second place, it would drop them all the way down to tied for fifth.

With this impressive output in runs, it seems impossible to repeat.

Can the Braves repeat their offensive output from 2023?

With the Braves’ offense remaining largely the same, it would be a fun exercise to look at the team on paper and see if the Braves have a shot at repeating their run output.

There are countless variables in place that make it impossible to be exact on predicting the output. Injuries could happen, trades could happen, the schedule played matters, etc. However, there are a few techniques that we can use to at least make a good, educated guess by looking at the team as it stands on paper today on if it is even possible to repeat.

One area that can be looked at is comparing outputs and inputs, because the gap between them shouldn’t “stick” through the accumulation of another season’s worth of games. An easy way to do this is just to compare wOBA to xwOBA. Though there are a bunch of caveats, including the shifting roster, to this approach, let’s just do it anyway and see where we end up.

Let’s set parameters first. Since we are just getting a ballpark number, let’s stick to starters. We will keep Eddie Rosario’s numbers since he was part of the team last year, and if we are comparing last year to this upcoming season, we will need to leave his numbers in there. Next, it makes sense to also include d’Arnaud in these calculations, since the Braves do tend to run more of a catching duo than a pure starter-and-backup scheme. d’Arnaud got 40 percent of the catching plate appearances last season.

If we look at last year’s starters, we can compare their xwOBA vs wOBA:

· Acuña .460 (xwOBA) .428 (wOBA)

· Albies .340 .358

· Arcia .307 .321

· d’Arnaud .326 .297

· Harris .357 .345

· Olson .392 .413

· Ozuna .396 .381

· Riley .365 .363

· Rosario .317 .322

· Murphy .395 .366

The average gap here is .0061, with wOBA under xwOBA. In other words, across these ten players, the team underperformed its outputs. If we weight these guys by their number of PAs, the gap becomes wOBA undershooting xwOBA by .004. This is pretty similar to what happens if we look at the team as a whole, including every plate appearance from every player, the Braves had a xwOBA of .363 and an wOBA of .359.

We can look at this in a different manner since every player plays a role in the offense individually. Let’s look at the players above that had an xwOBA higher than their wOBA, showing that over time they would likely been more productive with on field results:

· Acuña .460 (xwOBA) .428 (wOBA)

· d’Arnaud .326 .297

· Harris .357 .345

· Ozuna .396 .381

· Riley .365 .363

· Murphy .395 .366

Now, let’s look at the players that were on the “lucky” side of the wOBA splits:

· Albies .340 (xwOBA) .358 (wOBA)

· Arcia .307 .321

· Olson .392 .413

· Rosario .317 .322

As can be seen, there are six starters who appear to have been a bit unlucky in their on-field results vs their expected results, and only four that seemed to be a bit lucky. For our purposes, though, we care less about calling it “luck” and more about whether it suggests the player’s outputs might increase or decrease, assuming their inputs stay the same going forward.

Now, we can look at Jarred Kelenic since he will be replacing Rosario. Kelenic would have been in the larger group, changing it to one group of seven and one group of three had he been on the roster last year. He had an xwOBA of .333 and a wOBA of .321.

Based on just wOBA, Kelenic and Rosario are almost interchangeable at .321 and .322 respectively. However, if we look at xwOBA, there is a huge difference. Kelenic’s .333 was much higher than Rosario’s .317.

Again, this is not an exact science, but signs point to on paper the offense for the Braves having better odds to be as good or better in 2023 than worse. Considering they had a 41 run buffer on second place in 2023, and that the xwOBA vs wOBA splits are in favor of the Braves it appears they are on track to repeat as the league leaders in runs scored again. Yes, the Dodgers added Ohtani, but on paper the Dodgers still have work to do if they want to catch the Braves.