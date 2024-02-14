Sights and sounds from the first day of Braves Spring Training

Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers held their first workout of the spring Wednesday in North Port. There is no better time of the year for a baseball fan.

Up the steps from the #Braves dugout at CoolToday Park. First workout of Spring Training happens on Thursday. Should be just a few more folks out and about. pic.twitter.com/0rZ4OjIyeV — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 14, 2024

In addition to pitchers and catchers, several of the Braves position players are already in North Port including Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Michael Harris and newcomer Jarred Kelenic.

Among #Braves position players already in camp – Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Michael Harris II and Jarred Kelenic. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 14, 2024

Now some actual action.

#Braves pitchers getting some work done on pitchers and catchers report day. pic.twitter.com/qsPMk3qw0L — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) February 14, 2024

Spencer Strider and some friends showed up to work out today. pic.twitter.com/TRWPswYuPw — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) February 14, 2024

A.J. Minter spoke to the media Wednesday morning on the mindset that he and his teammates are looking to adopt for the upcoming season.

"We need to get everybody focused coming into spring training like, 'Hey, this is World Series or bust.'"



It's Day 1 and A.J. Minter is focused. pic.twitter.com/lTHRyPySgo — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) February 14, 2024

Hurston Waldrep will be one of the most watched Braves pitchers in spring camp.