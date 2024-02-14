 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sights and sounds from the first day of Braves Spring Training

Spring Training has begun for the Atlanta Braves

Detroit Tigers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers held their first workout of the spring Wednesday in North Port. There is no better time of the year for a baseball fan.

In addition to pitchers and catchers, several of the Braves position players are already in North Port including Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Michael Harris and newcomer Jarred Kelenic.

Now some actual action.

A.J. Minter spoke to the media Wednesday morning on the mindset that he and his teammates are looking to adopt for the upcoming season.

Hurston Waldrep will be one of the most watched Braves pitchers in spring camp.

