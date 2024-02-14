Sean Murphy, Max Fried, Michael Harris land in Top 50 of MLB Network’s Top 100 players list

MLB Network’s roll out of the Top 100 MLB players right now continued Tuesday night and three more Atlanta Braves players made the list. Michael Harris, Max Fried and Sean Murphy all cracked the Top 50. Harris came in at No. 50. Fried was No. 48 and Murphy was No. 47.

Harris was slowed due to a back injury early on in 2023, but bounced back to hit .293/.331/.477 with 18 home runs and a 115 wRC+. Additionally, he was a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his career.

Fried battled injuries throughout the 2023 season and missed three months due to a forearm strain. He pitched well though when he was healthy posting a 2.55 ERA and a 3.14 FIP in 77 2/3 innings across 14 starts.

Murphy set several career-highs offensively in his first season in Atlanta. For the season he hit .251/.365/.478 with 21 home runs and a 129 wRC+. Those numbers would have been even higher had he not slumped during the second half. He again ranked among the best catchers in the league defensively.

The Braves now have five players on the list. In addition to Murphy, Fried and Harris, Ozzie Albies ranked No. 66 while Marcell Ozuna was at No. 83.

The rest of the list will be revealed on MLB Network over the next couple of weeks and you can find the schedule below.