 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: February 15th

By Cassidy Mcmahon
/ new
Championship Series - Houston Astros v Texas Rangers - Game Five Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

2012 - Major League Baseball sets up a vetting committee chaired by Bill Bartholomew and six other major league owners to evaluate the merits of various bids to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB History

1905 - The National League Board of Directors in New York acquit Cardinals right-hander Jack Taylor who was accused of throwing games. Taylor is found guilty of bad conduct and is fined $300.

1916 - The New York Yankees purchase Frank “Home Run” Baker from the Philadelphia Athletics for a reported $37,500. Baker sat out the 1915 season in a salary dispute with Connie Mack.

1931 - The Yankees spring training site in St. Petersburg is renamed Miller Huggins Field in honor of the team’s late manager.

1946 - Hank Greenberg agrees to a $60,000 deal with Detroit and then marries New York department store heiress Carol Gimbel three days later.

1956 - The Pirates and Kansas City A’s cancel an exhibition game scheduled to take place in Birmingham, AL because of a local ordinance barring black players from playing against white players.

1980 - The San Diego Padres trade Gaylord Perry and two minor leaguers to the Texas Rangers for first baseman Willie Montanez.

1990 - Major League owners institute a lockout that will last 32 days and postpone the start of the regular season by one week.

1999 - The Reds announce that they are dropping their long standing policy that prohibits facial hair for players.

2000 - Carl Everett and the Red Sox have an agreement on a three-year deal.

2000 - The Oakland A’s acquire outfielder Jeremy Giambi from the Royals. Giambi joins his brother Jason becoming the sixth brother combo to play in Oakland.

2011 - The Mets sign reliever Jason Isringhausen to a minor league deal that includes an invite to spring training. Isringhausen is coming off of Tommy John surgery and is attempting a comeback at age 38. He will appear in 53 games posting a 4.05 ERA in 46 2/3 innings.

2014 - Mark Mulder’s comeback attempt after five years away from the game ends on the first day of spring training when he ruptures his Achilles tendon during routine flexibility drills.

2018 - Jaime Garcia agrees to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Blue Jays.

2019 - The Yankees reach a four-year, $40 million contract extension with Luis Severino.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power