PTBNL Episode 70: Fifth starter competition, bench options and more

Kris and Stephen are back with another episode of the Podcast to be Named Later. In this episode, the guys welcome back the start of Spring Training 2024 as the club descends on North Port, Florida this week. The guys covered the state of the 5th starter job and the overall construction of the bench as key storylines this spring, as well as who on the current roster has the best chance to be a life-long Brave.

