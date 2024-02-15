Braves News: Spring (training) has sprung, Atlanta’s stars, more

The Braves officially starting their spring training workouts Wednesday and although there isn’t much action for fans to watch yet, it is a sight for sore eyes. The Braves have star players all over the roster and while they aren’t all in camp yet, it is shaping up to be yet another fun year for Atlanta. Hurston Waldrep seemed really excited to be in big league camp, which is a great attitude to have for the promising prospect with electric stuff. Drake Baldwin is a name to watch on the catching side, as he could be in line to become the organization’s Travis d’Arnaud replacement if Travis moves on from baseball or the Braves, or a trade chip. Reynaldo Lopez will reportedly get a real shot at breaking camp as the fifth starter and some beat writers seem to think he has the inside track over Bryce Elder. Trade addition Ray Kerr and prospect Hayden Harris will be interesting arms to look for as potential bullpen depth with options.

Braves News

The Braves had three players ranked between 50-41 on MLB Network’s top 100 players right now list.

Here are some on-the-ground clips, pictures, and anecdotes from the first day of Atlanta’s spring training.

Sam looked at the outlook for the Braves’ star-studded offense in 2024.

Demetrius previewed the intriguing Seattle Mariners’ season.

Kris put together some quick thoughts on all of the pitchers and catchers reporting Wednesday.

MLB News

The Phillies and Zach Wheeler have begun to talk extension as the ace is a free agent after this season.

Liam Hendricks has some offers and has set a deadline for Thursday to sign this offseason.

The Pirates and Marlins have talked some about a trade sending young pitching to Pittsburgh.

Justin Verlander and JP France are a bit behind schedule in their shoulder recoveries.