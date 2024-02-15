AJ Smith-Shawver, Hurston Waldrep crack FanGraphs Top 100 list

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before - AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep have gotten more top 100 love nationally. Over at Fangraphs Eric Longenhagen and Tess Tarukin are running through their prospect week, and both Braves prospects landed in their top 100 list. There has been remarkable consistency nationally regarding the top of the Atlanta Braves talent pool, and though there has been disagreement on who should land on top both players have cemented themselves as the cream of the crop.

Smith-Shawver lands at the top in this particular list, coming in as a 50 FV prospect at 63rd overall. This represents a slight dip from the midseason list put out where Smith-Shawver ranked 54th last season, but is still a huge jump in his first breakout professional season. Smith-Shawver put up a mediocre performance at the upper levels which has eroded some confidence from national evaluators, but Fangraphs emphasizing the context of this performance — a 20 year old with relatively little amateur or professional experience reaching the major leagues and holding his own.

Hurston Waldrep is a known favorite of Longenhagen, and was viewed by him as the best value pick in the 2023 draft, and he is the 13th highest-rated player from this most recent draft. Waldrep had an excellent partial season in his professional debut, reaching Triple-A and capturing the imagination of fans and evaluators alike with his raw stuff. Waldrep ranks 85th overall by Fangraphs as a 50 FV prospect, and despite his command issues representing a major bullpen risk he still holds on to a middle-of-the-rotation projection. Time and development will be key for Waldrep, as Fangraphs doesn’t like his approach and its efficiency in a starting role, but there is immense hope that his talent can flourish in Atlanta.