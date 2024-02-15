Hurston Waldrep leads Keith Law’s top 20 Braves prospects

Prospect season rolls on across the nation, and Keith Law is slowly rolling out his top 20 prospects for each organization. In his release of the Braves top 20 it was no surprise to see Hurston Waldrep atop the list, as he is the only Braves prospect to make Law’s top 100. Where the surprise came was next on the list, with Spencer Schwellenbach achieving his highest ranking from any publication as the number two prospect by Law’s evaluation. Law likes Schwellenbach’s chances to stick as a starter, noting his clean delivery and five-pitch mix as reasons for optimism. AJ Smith-Shawver dips down to third, with his struggles with command and consistency of his secondary offerings being the primary reason for greater skepticism on Law’s part.

Nacho Alvarez is the highest-rated of the position players, coming in at fourth overall with his high on base percentage leading the evaluation. Drake Baldwin lands at number six, with Law giving him positive reviews on all aspects of his defense save arm accuracy, and a backup projection with some starter potential. On the pitching side Law raves about number five prospect JR Ritchie, only dropping him that low due to the Tommy John surgery which abruptly delayed his development early last season. A surprise ranking brough Didier Fuentes up to number 10, with Law liking his fastball and slider and viewing both as potential plus pitches. However, he is skeptical of Fuentes’s changeup as sees him as a likely reliever without improvement in that pitch.

In the remainder of the list a few Battery Power favorites got love, with Jhancarlos Lara landing at number 12 and Law saying his slider may be the best in the system. Law lists a number of attributes, from velocity to delivery, that point towards Lara landing as a starter though his lack of a third pitch does impact that projection. Law pushed Sabin Ceballos into 13th and notes his contact ability and the Braves intention to try him as third baseman.