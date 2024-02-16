2024 MLB Season Preview: Houston Astros

The Astros have had a fantastic run for nearly a decade now, emerging from their protracted, performative, brutal rebuild in 2015. In that span, they have brought home two World Series titles, coming in 2017 and 2022, although the one from 2017 is tainted by the sign-stealing debacle.

Where were they in 2023?

Houston Astros 2023 Record: 90-72 AL West Rank: 1st SB Nation Team Site: The Crawfish Boxes 2024 Schedule Monday, April 15 - 8:10 p.m. ET - Minute Maid Park Tuesday, April 16 - 8:10 p.m. ET - Minute Maid Park Wednesday, April 17 - 2:10. p.m. ET - Minute Maid Park

The Astros won their division once again last year, which as their third in a row, as well as their sixth in a row if you exclude the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. But, they had to go down to the wire to do it, as 90 wins was only enough with a tiebreaker over the cross-state rival Texas Rangers to give them the title. The Rangers got their revenge, though, beating the Astros in an ALCS that went down to the wire.

Had the Astros come out on top, they could have easily added a third championship to their franchise history, but alas, no dice. Still, a deep playoff run has become par for the course this hyper-successful franchise. Since the start of the 2015 season, only the Dodgers have more wins and more WAR.

Somewhat interestingly, the Astros’ 90-win performance in 2023 was kind of a dropoff from what they usually do. They finished fifth in position player fWAR but a weirdly-off 14th in pitching fWAR, and their 90-win total, backed up by BaseRuns and run differential, was the team’s lowest in a full season since the year they last missed the playoffs: 2016.

At the player level, Yordan Alvarez was incredible, with a 170 wRC+, but hurt for almost a third of the season, while Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve, and Alex Bregman performed to a star level, as expected. They also got some big production from Chas McCormick, which was bolstered by some batted ball luck, and some solid production from the likes of Jeremy Pena and Yainer Diaz. On the pitching side, Framber Valdez had a stellar year over nearly 200 innings, despite a career-low ground-ball rate, and there were solid but not particularly exciting contributions from Christian Javier, Hunter Brown, and Trade Deadline addition Justin Verlander.

What did they do in the offseason?

The Astros’ core stayed the same over the offseason, and they recently locked Jose Altuve in for an even longer tenure in Houston with a five-year, $125 million extension. The club’s big addition was the signing of backend reliever Josh Hader to a five-year, $95 million contract. Hader has been one of the absolute premier relievers in baseball since his debut in 2017, but has had struggles here and there, by which I mean 2020 (tiny sample) and 2022 (peripherals were not elite but fine). For a team that has had such success in pitching development, investing that much in a reliever is a bit peculiar to me, but perhaps this is the result of Front Office turnover, given that former Braves’ executive Dana Brown now runs to show (well, at least as far as domineering owner Jim Crane lets anyone run the show in Houston). Brown was a part of the Braves’ Front Office when they signed Will Smith to a large deal and seems to hold the opinion that relievers are worth investing big contracts in. (You can also look at former Braves’ Front Office member Perry Minasian, who has also enjoyed dumping tons of cash on relievers out in Anaheim.) Regardless of the resource allocation nitpicks, Hader will combine with Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu to form a pretty nasty back end of the Houston bullpen. That’s handy for them, since there isn’t really much else to write home about in the bullpen for the Astros right now.

This offseason is also one where the Astros finally moved on from veteran Martin Maldonado, by adding catcher Victor Caratini on a two-year deal. Maldonado was a curiosity in Houston — while praised for his intangibles, his tangibles amounted to 0.0 fWAR over four seasons and nearly 1,400 PAs. Caratini is a solid catcher with a more balanced profile than the beloved-but-offensively-challenged Maldonado, and should be a fine replacement, assuming there aren’t any issues between him and the pitching staff. A few depth trades for utilityman Trey Cabbage (how is this a real person?) and right-handed reliever Dylan Coleman rounded out their offseason additions, barring any late signings or trades.

Michael Brantley retired and although he was hurt almost all year in 2023, he seemed to still be able to hit. It’s not clear how much of a loss that really is given that the Astros have some pretty wild projections in the corner outfield and at DH (first in two of those, fifth in the other), but he probably made them somewhat better had he re-signed rather than retiring. Houston also lost some bullpen depth with the departures of Hector Neris, Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek, which might matter over the grind of the season.

The main hole on their roster appears to be one they can’t really fill, given that Jose Abreu is still owed about $40 million over the next two years and is penciled in at first base despite being 37 and having a nightmare of a first season (-0.6 fWAR) for the ‘Stros. He’ll need to bounce most of the way back to his prior level of production to not stick out as a sour spot on one of the best top-to-bottom rosters in the game.

Where are they hoping to go?

I’m sure that the Astros have expectations to win their division and compete for a World Series. Fangraphs projects them to have a 60 percent chance to win their division and an 11 percent chance to win the World Series, each third-best in MLB behind the Braves and Dodgers, just like their projected record. That being said, there is a large gap between them and the Braves, a two-win gap behind the Dodgers, and their division is more competitive than it has been some years in the past. They still project to be the best team-ish in the AL, but they aren’t quite the dominant team we have seen from them in the recent past unless they get some breakouts.

Their roster is aging and they have some key pieces up for free agency soon. They locked in Jose Altuve entering his age-34 season coming off of a pretty huge xwOBA overperformance, even though his wOBA has tended to hover well above his xwOBA over his career. Meanwhile, Alex Bregman is entering his age-30 season and is set to become a free agent next offseason. Kyle Tucker is still only 27 but is set to enter free agency after the 2025 season and Framber Valdez , who recently turned 30 himself, shares that free agency timeline as well. Justin Verlander is also about to be 41 years old with 2024 guaranteed and a $35 million player option for 2025 that becomes available if he pitches at least 140 innings in 2024 (though half of that option would reportedly be covered by the Mets if exercised).

Regardless, a lot of the top-end talent for the Astros is starting to get into the age range where decline can be expected, if they aren’t already there. The Astros have some young talent at the major league level in Jeremy Pena and Hunter Brown, but they are only good starters at this point, rather than stars, and already into their mid-20s. Yordan Alvarez is a stud and will be around for a while, but the path to another World Series does not seem to be getting any easier for the Astros as the roster ages, and they don’t have any top 100 prospects to expect big things from either.

Braves 2023 head to head

The Astros swept the Braves in a late-April series in Atlanta, beating Bryce Elder, Kyle Wright, and Max Fried. All of those games had a similar result, with the Astros scoring 6, 6, and 5 runs, respectively and holding the Braves to 4, 3, and 2, respectively. The Braves blew leads and gave Houston a comeback win in each of the three games, and both the first and last games of the series featured Alvarez tormenting A.J. Minter (go-ahead two-run homer in the first game, game-tying two-run single in the other). They are set to play the Braves in mid-April (April 15th-17th) this year in Houston so hopefully the Braves can return the favor.

The Astros are still a team to be reckoned with and should be at or near the top of the AL, but they are not the juggernaut they once were and might be overmatched against one of the top two NL teams if they were to meet them in the World Series. The Yankees project to be right on their heels in the AL, with the Rays, Orioles, and Mariners not too far behind. Decisions are going to start getting more difficult for Dana Brown as the roster continues to age and their core approaches free agency. The 2024 Astros could very well be the best version of the Astros that we see over the next number of years, so they will want to make the most of the back end of this core’s reign and will surely be strong buyers at the Trade Deadline. That being said, baseball is baseball and we have expanded playoffs now, so maybe we will see something like Cardinals vs. Twins in the 2024 World Series.