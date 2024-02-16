Battery Power TV: Atlanta Braves hoping for seventh straight division title en route to World Series

The Atlanta Braves enter 2024 with their sights set on a seventh consecutive National League East title. But that’s not all they have in mind.

After back-to-back disappointments in October at the hands of the division rival Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, Atlanta is hoping to get back on track in the postseason and bring home another World Series championship.

Will the Braves run away with the division as the projections suggest? Did Atlanta’s division foes do enough over the winter to change the outlook of the NL East? Will the Mets return to their winning ways? Can the Marlins continue their climb? Could the rebuilding Nationals prove troublesome?

Grant McAuley and Kris Willis of Batter Power size up the landscape of the NL East, the winter moves for the Braves' opponents and size up the division battle for 2024.