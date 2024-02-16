This Day in Braves History; February 16th

Braves Franchise History

1924 - Boston Braves third baseman Tony Boeckel is killed in an automobile accident. Boeckel spent five seasons in Boston hitting .286/.343/.388 in 668 games.

1953 - The Braves acquire pitcher Russ Meyer from the Phillies in exchange for first baseman Earl Torgeson. They then flip Meyer, sending him to Booklyn for Rocky Bridges and Jim Pendleton. Not finished, they traded Bridges to Cincinnati for Joe Adcock. Adcock will go on to appear in over 1,200 games with Milwaukee while hitting 239 home runs and driving in 760 runs.

MLB History

1915 - Home Run Baker announces his retirement following a contract dispute with Connie Mack and will sit out the 1915 season.

1950 - Mel Ott and Bill Terry are the top vote getters but fall shy of election to the Hall of Fame.

1952 - Honus Wagner retires after 40 years as a major league player and coach.

1956 - Major League owners announce that 60 percent of World Series and All-Star Game radio and TV revenues will go towards the players’ pension fund.

1961 - Charlie Finley purchases 48 percent of the Athletics to become their sole owner.

1967 - Former Yankees pitcher Red Ruffing is elected to the Hall of Fame.

1989 - Orel Hershiser signs a three-year, $7.9 million contract with the Dodgers.

2001 - Mariano Rivera signs a four-year, $40 million deal with the Yankees.

2002 - The sale of the Florida Marlins to a group headlined by Jeffrey Loria becomes official.

2004 - The Texas Rangers trade shortstop Alex Rodriguez to the New York Yankees in exchange for Alfonso Soriano and Joaquin Arias.

2012 - Hall of Fame catcher Gary Carter passes away due to brain cancer.

2014 - A.J. Burnett agrees to a two-year, $33.5 million contract with the Phillies.

2018 - The Mets agree to a two-year, $16 million deal with veteran pitcher Jason Vargas.

