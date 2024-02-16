Braves News: Brian Snitker discusses first spring workout, Hurston Waldrep, and more

The Atlanta Braves held their first workout of the spring in North Port on Thursday, just days ahead of the first exhibition game on February 24. Skipper Brian Snitker was able to catch up with the media following the workout.

“This is a great time of year,” Snitker said. “Most of these guys have been here. I’ve seen them the last few days. It’s always good, a beautiful day, and like I say, this is a great time of the year every year.”

“I can’t believe I’m still here,” the ninth-year manager added. “I think about my path a lot, quite honestly. You come to appreciate things a lot.”

Brian Snitker and the Braves have a busy few days ahead. The remaining position players will report to the Spring Training site on Monday, February 19, and the Braves are set to hold their first workout with the full squad on February 20.

More Braves News:

Hurston Waldrep tops Keith Law’s list of 20 Braves prospects. He is joined by Spencer Schwellenbach and AJ Smith-Shawver.

AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep were each included in the FanGraphs Top 100 list.

Episode 70 of the Podcast to be Named Later discusses the fifth starter spot, bench options, and more.

MLB News:

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly agreed to a deal with infielder Eduardo Escobar. Any other details of the contract have not been released.

The Tampa Bay Rays won their arbitration hearing against outfielder Harold Ramirez. He will make $3.8M instead of the $4.3M he requested.

The New York Yankees are discussing a possible advisor role with newly-retired Corey Kluber.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that he will step down at the conclusion of his contract in 2029.

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish will begin the season on the injured list with an elbow sprain.