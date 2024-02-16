Four Braves prospects crack ZiPS Top 100 list at FanGraphs

Prospect week continues on over at Fangraphs, and after rolling out their top 100 prospects yesterday, today the ZiPS Top 100 dropped. For those that don’t know ZiPS is a projection system developed by Dan Szymborski of Fangraphs, and every year they build out a list of the top 100 prospects from the projection. This often differs fairly drastically from the classic top 100 list, such as 2017 when Szymborski’s (then at ESPN) projections went high on Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr., though it also did the same for Travis Demeritte.

This year the Atlanta Braves were far more well-represented by ZiPS in the top 100, landing four prospects on the list. Two names carried over from the main list. It is no surprise given AJ Smith-Shawver’s age and his success up through the upper levels of the minor leagues that projection systems quite like him, and he lands all the way at 35th on ZiPS. This is a jump of 28 spots from the Fangraphs list and makes him the 8th-ranked pitching prospect by the projection. Also familiar is Hurston Waldrep, who slots in nicely at the 69 spot — 16 above his Fangraphs ranking. This makes Waldrep the 18th ranked pitcher in baseball.

Waldrep was not, however, the second-ranked Braves prospect. This honor goes to Owen Murphy, who while often left out of the top five in the system came in as the 38th best prospect overall and ninth best pitching prospect just behind Smith-Shawver. At 19 years old Murphy advanced to High-A and had success in two starts there, and overall was one of the most successful teenagers in full season ball. Among those with 70 or more innings he led all teenagers in strikeout rate and K-BB%, which are the two main projectable components from lower minor leaguers. Murphy ranked third on Battery Power’s preseason list.

Just landing on the list at number 96 is Ignacio Alvarez, who was also unranked on the main Fangraphs list and most national lists. Again it’s easy to see why Alvarez is liked, as a shortstop with high walk rates and low strikeout rates at every level while being significantly younger than the average age is easy to project out. As a 20 year old Alvarez was the most consistent hitter in High-A Rome’s lineup, posting a .395 on base percentage that ranked fourth in the league and a 123 wRC+. Alvarez ranked fifth on Battery Power’s preseason list. Beyond these four the system drops off in the projections, as while four is tied for the seventh-most prospects in the top 100, Atlanta has just one more player between 100 and 200 and six between 200 and 500. This is t-19th most in the top 200 and t-25th most in the top 500.