 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ronald Acuña Jr: ‘I want to be a Brave for life’

Ronald Acuña Jr. arrived in North Port Friday and expressed his desire to stay with the Braves for life.

By Kris Willis
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Position players aren’t due to report until next week for the Atlanta Braves, but a growing number is already in camp. On Friday, reigning MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. arrived, worked out on the field and took some batting practice. Acuña also talked with reporters in the Braves clubhouse and was asked by the AJC’s Justin Toscano if he would like to spend his entire career in Atlanta. (Video courtesy of the AJC’s Sarah Spencer).

Acuña is under contract through the 2026 season and has club options for 2027 and 2028 that will no doubt be picked up. The eight-year, $100 million deal that he signed back in 2019 was an extremely team friendly contract coming off of his Rookie of the Year debut. Acuña is slated to make $17 million annually for the next five seasons, provided the two club options are picked up. He is currently the fifth-highest paid player on the team behind Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Charlie Morton and Marcell Ozuna.

A contract extension likely wouldn’t be nearly as team-friendly this time around, but it would be in the Braves’ best interest to make it happen as soon as possible. The closer Acuña gets to free agency, the more the chances go up that ends up leaving.

Acuña reestablished himself as one of, if not the best player in the game in 2023 by winning the NL MVP Award unanimously. He became the first player to ever have a 40 homer, 70 stolen base season while setting numerous franchise records. He appears poised to continue his assault on the Braves’ record books in 2024.

What do you think about a possible extension for Acuña that would make him a Brave for life? Let us know in the comments below.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power