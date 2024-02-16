Ronald Acuña Jr: ‘I want to be a Brave for life’

Position players aren’t due to report until next week for the Atlanta Braves, but a growing number is already in camp. On Friday, reigning MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. arrived, worked out on the field and took some batting practice. Acuña also talked with reporters in the Braves clubhouse and was asked by the AJC’s Justin Toscano if he would like to spend his entire career in Atlanta. (Video courtesy of the AJC’s Sarah Spencer).

Ronald Acuña Jr.: "It's not a secret that I want to be a Brave for life. That's my hope. I hope I can stay here forever. Hopefully we can make that happen soon."



(Q from @JustinCToscano!) pic.twitter.com/yjJyORTB44 — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) February 16, 2024

Acuña is under contract through the 2026 season and has club options for 2027 and 2028 that will no doubt be picked up. The eight-year, $100 million deal that he signed back in 2019 was an extremely team friendly contract coming off of his Rookie of the Year debut. Acuña is slated to make $17 million annually for the next five seasons, provided the two club options are picked up. He is currently the fifth-highest paid player on the team behind Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Charlie Morton and Marcell Ozuna.

A contract extension likely wouldn’t be nearly as team-friendly this time around, but it would be in the Braves’ best interest to make it happen as soon as possible. The closer Acuña gets to free agency, the more the chances go up that ends up leaving.

Acuña reestablished himself as one of, if not the best player in the game in 2023 by winning the NL MVP Award unanimously. He became the first player to ever have a 40 homer, 70 stolen base season while setting numerous franchise records. He appears poised to continue his assault on the Braves’ record books in 2024.

#Braves RF Ronald Acuña Jr. arrived in camp and spoke this morning.



If you're wondering, he's also in the "World Series or bust" camp.



Asked about a possible 50-50 or 60-60 season now that he's done 40-70, he said he's not making any declarations, but "anything is possible." pic.twitter.com/ECXLyXPZYg — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 16, 2024

That sound.



MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. with his first swings of #Braves camp. pic.twitter.com/eZJOfBxN3z — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 16, 2024

What do you think about a possible extension for Acuña that would make him a Brave for life? Let us know in the comments below.