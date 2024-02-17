This Day in Braves History: Greg Maddux agrees to a one-year, $14.75 million deal

Braves Franchise History

2003 - The Braves and Greg Maddux avoid arbitration with a one-year, $14.75 million deal which is the largest one year contract in league history. Maddux will go 16-11 with a 3.96 ERA in 218 1/3 innings in what will be his final season in Atlanta.

MLB History

1891 - The American Association withdraws from the National Agreement heightening tensions with the National League. The AA also moves its Chicago team to Cincinnati to compete with the NL team.

1909 - The National League establishes a rule that says relief pitchers must retire at least one batter before they can be removed from the game.

1964 - Luke Appling is elected to the Hall of Fame by a special vote.

1965 - Commissioner Ford Frick suspends U.S./Japan baseball relations until the Yomiuri Giants and the San Francisco Giants settle their dispute over Masanori Murakami’s contract.

1971 - Carl Yastrzemski agrees to a three-year deal with the Boston Red Sox for a reported $500,000.

1980 - Giants coach Jim Lefebvre and Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda are involved in an altercation while taping separate interviews at a KNBC-TV station. Lefebvre worked as a Dodgers coach in 1979 but was fired by Lasorda.

1987 - Don Mattingly sets a league record when he is awarded a $1.975 million salary in arbitration.

1995 - Tigers manager Sparky Anderson is given an involuntary leave of absence after he refuses to manage replacement players.

2011 - Jose Bautista and the Blue Jays reach an agreement on a five-year, $65 million deal avoiding arbitration.

2012 - The Yankees trade A.J. Burnett to the Pirates in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers. New York will pick up $20 of the $33 million remaining on Burnett’s contract over the next two years.

2014 - The Orioles sign free agent right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez to a four-year, $50 million deal.

2018 - Eric Hosmer agrees to an eight-year, $144 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

2021 - The Padres agree to a mega 14-year extension with shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for a reported $340 million.

