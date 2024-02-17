Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr., ZiPS top 100 prospect list, and more

Several Atlanta Braves have already arrived in North Port for Spring Training, including reigning MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. The star outfielder caught up with the media on Friday after some work in the field and batting practice.

“It’s not a secret that I want to be a Brave for life,” Acuña said of his future. “That’s my hope. I hope I can stay here forever. Hopefully we can make that happen soon.”

The Braves have Acuña under contract through the 2026 season. He also has club options for 2027 and 2028. All eyes remain on Acuña after his monstrous 2023 season, and even though he is under team control for a while longer, hopefully the Braves can lock him up sooner rather than later.

More Braves News:

Hurston Waldrep, AJ Smith-Shawver, Owen Murphy, and Ignacio Alvarez each made the ZiPS top 100 prospects list.

The latest episode of Battery Power TV does a final preview of the NL East.

MLB News:

Our 2024 season preview series continues with the Houston Astros.

The Philadelphia Phillies and utilityman Whit Merrifield agreed to a one-year, $8M contract. The 35-year-old is also eligible for performance bonuses.

Alec Bohm won his arbitration case against the Philadelphia Phillies. The third baseman will make $4M, opposed to the $3.4M the club filed for.

The San Diego Padres have shifted Xander Bogaerts to second base. Ha-Seong Kim will take over at shortstop.

Former Brave Ehire Adrianza will join the Los Angeles Angels on a minor league deal.