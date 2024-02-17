 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Spring Training open thread

Our last Saturday without Braves baseball for a long time.

By Kris Willis
Today is the last Saturday that we will have without Atlanta Braves baseball for many months. The team is holding another workout on Saturday. Position players are scheduled to arrive on Monday with the first full squad workout scheduled for Tuesday. Orlando Arcia and Ozzie Albies both arrived Saturday.

If you are looking for Braves content, we have a few things from the last week:

There are plenty of good conversations in the comments of those articles as well.

Additionally, Stephen and I discussed Spring Training storylines in the latest PTBNL Episode. Also, Grant and I are trying to get to 5,000 subscribers on the Battery Power YouTube page so help us out if you can. You can find the latest episode where we discuss the NL East above.

