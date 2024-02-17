Chris Sale feeling confident and healthy heading into Spring Training

The Atlanta Braves acquired Chris Sale this offseason in hope that he can solidify the team’s pitching staff. They are also counting on him to bring an edge to the clubhouse and be a mentor for some of his younger teammates. Sale was once one of the best pitchers in the majors, but has struggled with injuries of late.

Sale spoke to the media Saturday morning in North Port and said that he is more confident in his health now than at any point in the last six years.

How much confidence does Chris Sale have, health-wise, right now?



"The most I've had in six years."



"I never don't feel like my old self. I've always been me... I expect to do what I've always done; compete to the highest level – little bit older, but still got it in there." pic.twitter.com/FNO246qvaJ — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) February 17, 2024

At the time of the trade, Sale said that he was already throwing bullpen. This offseason he has been able to focus pitching instead of rehabbing from injuries and believes that will make all of the difference.

One thing going for Sale and the Braves is that when he has been healthy, he has pitched well. Sale made 20 starts for the Red Sox and logged over 100 innings last season for the first time since 2019. His 29.1% strikeout rate was just slightly below his career average of 30.5%. Perhaps more than anything, Sale knows he has something to prove.