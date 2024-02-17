 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chris Sale feeling confident and healthy heading into Spring Training

Chris Sale says that he is more confident in his health than he has been in six years.

By Kris Willis
/ new
MLB: Atlanta Braves-Workouts Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves acquired Chris Sale this offseason in hope that he can solidify the team’s pitching staff. They are also counting on him to bring an edge to the clubhouse and be a mentor for some of his younger teammates. Sale was once one of the best pitchers in the majors, but has struggled with injuries of late.

Sale spoke to the media Saturday morning in North Port and said that he is more confident in his health now than at any point in the last six years.

At the time of the trade, Sale said that he was already throwing bullpen. This offseason he has been able to focus pitching instead of rehabbing from injuries and believes that will make all of the difference.

One thing going for Sale and the Braves is that when he has been healthy, he has pitched well. Sale made 20 starts for the Red Sox and logged over 100 innings last season for the first time since 2019. His 29.1% strikeout rate was just slightly below his career average of 30.5%. Perhaps more than anything, Sale knows he has something to prove.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power