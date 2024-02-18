This Day in MLB History: February 18

MLB History

1909 - National League president Harry Pulliam takes a leave of absence due to health issues. League secretary John Heydler takes over.

1909 - The Red Sox trade 41-year old Cy Young to Cleveland for pitchers Charlie Chech, Jack Ryan and $12,500 in cash.

1922 - Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis resigns his federal judgeship in order to focus on his job as Commissioner.

1943 - William D. Cox purchased the Philadelphia Phillies.

1944 - The Cincinnati Reds sign 15-year old Joe Nuxhall.

1960 - Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley completes the purchase of the Chavez Ravine area for a reported $494,000.

1998 - Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray dies at 84 years of age.

1998 - The Yankees agree to a one-year, $8.5 million deal with outfielder Bernie Williams avoiding arbitration.

1999 - The Yankees acquire Roger Clemens from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for pitchers David Wells, Graeme Lloyd and infielder Homer Bush.

2010 - Cleveland announces that GM Mark Shapiro is being promoted to team President and that Chris Antonetti will take over as General Manager.

2011 - Jim Edmonds announces his retirement two weeks after signing a minor league contract with the Cardinals. Edmonds originally retired in 2008 but returned in 2010 and played with Milwaukee and Cincinnati. He suffered an achilles tendon injury while rounding the bases on a home run on September 21 which ended up being the last at-bat of his career.

2019 - Bruce Bochy announces that he will retire at the end of the regular season.

2022 - Due to the lockout, Major League Baseball announces that no spring training games will be played before March 5.

