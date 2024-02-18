Braves News: Chris Sale, spring training, more

As the Braves’ entire set of starting position players (minus Marcell Ozuna), pitchers, and catchers have reported to spring training and are getting to work, Chris Sale talked about feeling as good as he has in spring training for six years. This is encouraging news for a pitcher who has struggled mightily with injuries for the last number of seasons. Sale has still been quite effective when healthy and prepared, so we could see big things from the star if he can get back to his normal routine. Adding another strong starter alongside Spencer Strider and Max Fried would be tremendous for Atlanta all season long, and absolutely ferocious if they were all healthy and firing on all cylinders in the playoffs. Here’s hoping Sale’s comments are a good omen for the season.

Braves News

MLB News

The college baseball season started in earnest this weekend and here is a nice preview of some of the best college teams to know.

Geraldo Perdomo will break camp as the Diamondbacks’ starting shortstop, ahead of Jordan Lawlar.

The Royals added to their bullpen in a trade with Boston, as Kansas City continues to try building a competitive roster.

The Diamondbacks signed Randal Grichuk to a one year deal.

The Mets and Pete Alonso haven’t talked extension yet.

The Tigers traded 500k of IFA bonus money to the Padres for prospect Blake Dickerson.