Sunday Spring Training open thread

It is going to be a rainy day in North Port for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday which will probably force most of the Spring Training activity back in doors. Position players are due to report on Monday and the first full squad workout will be held on Tuesday.

Tarp on the field this morning in North Port — can confirm the weather down here is yucky ☔️ pic.twitter.com/y5RlfDIxDz — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) February 18, 2024

This will not be the most activity filled day of #Braves camp. pic.twitter.com/Vo2YYYRtWI — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 18, 2024

We will have an article with thoughts on every position player in spring camp on Monday and our first Opening Day roster projection is scheduled for Tuesday. The Grapefruit League season begins next Saturday so it is going to be a busy week around the site.

For now though, consider this a place to discuss any Spring Training musings you might have.