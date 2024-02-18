Tyler Matzek feeling good, but could begin season on injured list

The Atlanta Braves spent a portion of their offseason reinforcing their bullpen for the 2024 season. One big addition will be a familiar face in lefty Tyler Matzek, who missed all of the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Matzek spoke to reporters Sunday morning at North Port and said that he is feeling good about where he is from a health standpoint.

Tyler Matzek: "Feeling really good. Feeling healthy. Not battling anything. Arm's feeling really good... I don't think there should be any limitations (to start the season). Obviously that can change, maybe a little rehab stint in the beginning, that's not in my control."



Matzek said that his goal is to be ready for Opening Day, but admitted that there is a chance that he begins the season on the injured list and continues to build up before rejoining the active roster. Those decisions of course won’t be his to make and will be determined as the spring progresses.

Brian Snitker added that Matzek has no limitations in camp and it is just about getting him in competition again.

Braves manager Brian Snitker on Tyler Matzek:



Matzek is somewhat of an X-factor for the Braves’ bullpen. He appeared in 69 games in 2021 while posting a 2.57 ERA to go along with a 29.2% strikeout rate. He played a huge part in the postseason while helping the Braves to a World Series win. 2022 was more of a struggle with a 3.50 ERA and a 4.49 FIP. Additionally, his average fastball velocity dropped to 94.1 mph after sitting at 96.0 mph in 2021. Subsequently, his strikeout rate also saw a big drop to just 19.6%. Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2022 season.