2024 MLB Season Preview: Colorado Rockies

Ever since their most recent Postseason appearance in 2018, the Colorado Rockies have had a wretched run of seasons in the aftermath of that Wild Card berth (in which they were swept by the Brewers). Despite the fact that the "game” is inherently "rigged" against the Rockies due to their unique organizational challenges of having to build a team that can play well both in the altitude and in "normal” conditions, it's hard to argue against the notion that this organization is currently having a horrible go of it. Our Atlanta Braves won't catch up with the Rockies until a road trip in August at the earliest, but now is as good of a time as ever to see what Colorado is currently up to.

Colorado Rockies 2023 Record: 59-103 NL West Rank: 5th SB Nation Team Site: Purple Row 2024 Schedule Friday, August 9 - 8:40 p.m. ET - Coors Field Saturday, August 10 - 8:10 p.m. ET - Coors Field Sunday, August 11 - 3:10 p.m. ET - Coors Field Tuesday, September 3 - 7:20 p.m. ET - Truist Park Wednesday, September 4 - 7:20 p.m. ET - Truist Park Thursday, September 5 - 7:20 p.m. ET - Truist Park

Where were they in 2023?

Colorado finished dead last in the NL West for the second consecutive season and this ended up being the nadir for them — not just in terms of this current years-long slide that they've been on, but also in terms of franchise history. Their 59-103 record was the worst season in the history of the team, which is saying something considering the struggles that this team has had over the course of its existence.

With that being said, the Rockies weren't bad in the way that leads you to believe that there's some grand plan involving a future turnaround. The Rockies have been bad in a way that suggests that the people running the show have no idea what they're doing. They were projected to be bad in 2023 and ended up being just as advertised. They did have a couple of bright spots, with Nolan Jones having a mighty fine rookie season and Brenton Doyle emerging as one of the best outfield defenders in baseball by winning a Gold Glove in his rookie season. Other than that, things were bleak as expected.

The Rockies finished 2023 with by far the worst position player production in baseball, and a bottom-three pitching staff. Only seven players on their team, in total, cleared 1 fWAR in 2023; three of those were relievers. Jones was the only guy to clear 2 fWAR, and he finished with 3.7. Meanwhile, the team used 23 different players that produced negative fWAR last year. Kris Bryant and Jurickson Profar combined for -3.2 fWAR, and we’re going to stop right there before anyone gets so depressed they close this tab.

What did they do in the offseason?

Colorado had a quiet offseason, which could actually be considered a good thing as it means that there may actually be some sort of process going on here. They didn’t make any head-scratching decisions like they’ve been prone to do in recent years. Instead, they decided to stay true to a bit of a youth movement while only making marginal signings like one-year deals for Jacob Stallings and Dakota Hudson. They also traded for Cal Quantrill, which is to say that they weren’t exactly moving the needle when it came to their offseason work. They got two pitchers to help fill out their rotation and a guy who can help with their catching situation and outside of that, they’ve clearly decided to stick with their young internal options for the 2024 season — for better or worse depending on what you think of their organizational depth.

Where are they hoping to go?

This is very likely going to be another tough season for the Rockies, where it would be shocking if they didn’t finish in last place again. Their goal should be to avoid losing 100 games or more this season while giving their young players some time to get acclimated to the big leagues. All eyes will be on the aforementioned duo of Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle as they look to build on their strong rookie seasons. Ezequiel Tovar’s progress will also be scrutinized as well, as it’s clear that they’re going to give him (and all of their other young players) every opportunity to show something at this level.

Other than that, this is Mission: Impossible when it comes to any sort of Postseason hopes. PECOTA has them tabbed for another 100-loss season and Fangraphs has given them an MLB-worst 0.1 percent chance of making the Postseason. Baseball is a weird sport but it’s not weird enough for this team to have a real chance of making any type of serious run. It’s going to be another long season. The Rockies should set their sights on not being the worst team and/or not having the worst roster in baseball rather than anything else. Via FanGraphs’ Depth Charts right now, they project to have the worst situation at C, 1B, CF, DH, and the starting rotation, and are bottom five at 2B, SS, 3B, RF, and the bullpen.

Braves 2023 head-to-head

Hoo boy, this was a rough matchup for Colorado last year. The Braves played the Rockies seven times, won each game and only one of those games was actually close. That was the game on August 29 in Denver, where a two-RBI night for Marcell Ozuna ended up being the difference in a 3-1 victory for the Braves. That was as close as the Rockies would get to beating the Braves, as Atlanta outscored Colorado 51-14 over their seven-game season series sweep. The four-game sweep in Atlanta was basically just four days of the Braves laying the smackdown on the Rockies, with the games finishing 8-3, 8-1, 10-2 and then 14-6 — all in favor of Atlanta. Michael Harris II capped off the series in fantastic fashion as he had himself a 5-for-5 day in order to help sweep the Rockies out of town.