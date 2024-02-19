Braves Spring Training: Quick thoughts on every position player in camp

The Atlanta Braves will hold their first full squad workout on Tuesday in preparation for the 2024 regular season. In addition to the six catchers that we previewed last week, Atlanta will bring 22 position players to camp in an official capacity. We are likely to see many others come over from minor league camp throughout the Grapefruit League schedule. Below are some quick thoughts in every position player that will be in camp.

Note: An asterisk means that the player is a non-roster invitee and is not on the 40-man roster.

Infielders

Ozzie Albies - 2B

Bounced back from an injury plagued 2022 season to appear in 148 games while setting career highs in homers (33), RBIs (109) along with a 124 wRC+. Albies also set a new career-best with a 112 wRC+ against right-handed pitching. Twenty eight of his 33 home runs came while hitting left-handed.

Ignacio Alvarez* - SS

Alvarez ranked fifth in Battery Power’s preseason Top 30 prospects list. He spent the 2023 season at High-A Rome where he hit .284/.395/.391 with a 123 wRC+ in 501 plate appearances. Alvarez saw most of his action at shortstop in 2023, but could eventually switch to third or second base.

Orlando Arcia - SS

Came away as the winner of the team’s shortstop job last spring and was voted in as a starter in the All-Star Game. He slumped a bit down the stretch, but still set a new career-high with 17 home runs while providing excellent defense up the middle.

Phillip Evans* - 3B

Drafted by the Mets in the 15th round of the 2011 MLB Draft, Evans comes to the Braves after signing a minor league deal in December. He spent the 2023 season at Triple A for the Diamondbacks and hit .312/.424/.439 with 11 homers in 590 plate appearances. He appeared in 121 games at the major league level with the Mets and Pirates between 2017 and 2021 while hitting .231/.331/.319 with an 82 wRC+.

David Fletcher* - SS

Fletcher came over from the Angels in the deal that sent Evan White to Los Angeles. The Braves outrighted him off the 40-man roster, but he is in camp as a non-roster invitee and appears to have a decent shot of winning a bench job for Opening Day. He will make $6 million in 2024 and is also owed $6.5 million in 2025. Fletcher’s deal also includes a pair of club options for 2026 and 2027.

Luis Guillorme - 2B/3B

Inked a major league deal with the Braves in January after spending the past six years with the Mets. Guillorme struggled in 2023, posting a 70 wRC+ in just 54 games. His strikeout rate nearly doubled to 23.3%. He will be competing for one of the final bench spots.

Alejo Lopez* - 2B/3B

Lopez was taken by the Reds in the 27th round of the 2015 Draft. He’s appeared in 76 games at the major league level with Cincinnati where he hit .265/.309/.329 with a 74 wRC+. Spent most of last season at Triple A and produced a 112 wRC+ in 558 plate appearances.

Matt Olson - 1B

Olson set new career highs in 2023 with 54 home runs, 127 runs scored, 139 RBIs and 6.7 fWAR. He finished fourth in MVP voting behind Ronald Acuña Jr, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Olson has yet to miss a game in his two seasons with Atlanta.

Austin Riley - 3B

Became the first Braves third baseman to hit 30 homers in three straight seasons since Chipper Jones did it four straight times from 1998 through 2001. Riley made noticeable gains in the field in 2023 and was a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his career.

Andrew Velazquez* - SS/2B

The Braves claimed Velazquez off waivers last September and he finished the season on the 40-man roster. He was non-tendered in November, but then re-signed on a minor league deal. He’s played with five different teams during his career and has a 48 wRC+ for his career in 275 games at the major league level.

Luke Waddell* - INF

Drafted by the Braves in the fifth round of the 2021 Draft out of Georgia Tech. Waddell began the season in Double A where he had a 120 wRC+ to go along with 26 stolen bases in 101 games. He struggled at the plate after a promotion to Gwinnett. Waddell ranked 24th on Battery Power’s preseason Top 30 list.

Luke Williams* - 2B/3B

Claimed off waivers by the Braves from the Dodgers in June and finished the season on the 40-man roster. He was non-tendered and then opted to re-sign on a minor league deal. Williams spent some time on the Braves bench at the end of the season, but only appeared in 11 games and was 1-for-19 at the plate. He had an 87 wRC+ in 48 games at Gwinnett.

Outfielders

Ronald Acuna Jr. - RF

Reestablished himself as one of the best players in the game and was named MVP of the National League unanimously. Acuña rewrote the Braves record book and became the first player in major league history to have a 40-homer, 70-stolen base season. He also finished with 217 hits, scored 149 runs and struck out just 84 times.

Leury Garcia* INF/OF

Signed a minor league deal with the Braves in December. Spent 10 seasons with the White Sox but was released prior to the start of the 2023 season. He’s a switch hitter but has struggled to produce at the plate at the major league level. Does bring some defensive versatility having played in both the infield and the outfield.

Michael Harris - CF

Hampered by injury early on, Harris was hitting just .163 on June 6. He hit .335/.360/.552 with 16 home runs over his last 100 games and was a finalist for the Gold Glove Award in Center Field.

Luis Liberato* - OF

Liberato signed a minor league contract with the Braves in November. Spent the 2023 season with the Padres’ Triple A club where he had a 99 wRC+ in 276 plate appearances.

Jordan Luplow* - LF

Luplow signed a major league deal with the Braves last season, but was slowed with an injury during the spring. He didn’t make the Opening Day roster and was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on April 5. Luplow appeared in just seven games with Toronto and was claimed off waivers by the Twins in August. He got into 32 games with Minnesota where he hit .206/.315/.349 with two homers. He will be competing for one of the final bench spots in the spring.

J.P. Martinez - OF

Acquired by the Braves in exchange for minor league pitcher Tyler Owens. Martinez signed as an international free agent with the Rangers in 2018 and made his big league debut in 2023 where he was 9-for-40 at the plate in 17 games. He has speed and the ability to play all three outfield spots.

Jarred Kelenic - LF

Acquired from the Mariners in December along with Marco Gonzales and Evan White in exchange for Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar. The Braves took on a good bit of salary in hopes that Kelenic can finally realize his potential and be the answer in left field going forward. Kelenic had his best season as a pro in 2023 posting a 108 wRC+ but still struck out 31.7% of the time. He said at Braves Fest that he is excited for a fresh start with Atlanta and the Braves are planning to give him an opportunity to play every day in left.

Marcell Ozuna - DH

Ozuna was just 5-for-59 at the plate at the start of May and appeared to have a tenuous hold on his roster spot. From that point forward, he hit .297/.366/.603 with 38 home runs and a 156 wRC+. Will make $18 million in 2024 and has a $16 million club option for 2025 that includes a $1 million buyout.

Forrest Wall - OF

Signed a minor league deal with the Braves in February of 2023 and made his major league debut with the club in 2023. He put together a good season in 2023 at Gwinnett where he hit .280/.372/.427 with eight homers, 52 stolen bases and a 104 wRC+. Saw action in 15 games with Atlanta where he was 6-for-15 at the plate with five more stolen bases. Will be among the group competing for one of the final bench spots.

Eli White* - OF

Had a good showing during the spring in 2023 and had a 105 wRC+ in 43 games at Gwinnett before a shoulder injury ended his season. Saw limited action in Atlanta early in the season appearing in six games, but was 1-for-14 at the plate with seven strikeouts. Has the ability to play all three outfield spots and does have an option remaining per FanGraphs.