Braves Notes: Tyler Matzek, Charlie Morton, More

As the Braves enter the first full week of Spring Camp before Spring Training games get going this weekend, the most positive news of all is that there is little news to report. That is a very good development on the injury front, as it seems so far (knock on wood), each Braves player that has arrived appears to be in good health.

That includes Tyler Matzek, who seems confident he is 100% despite missing all of 2023 due to Tommy John Surgery. However, Matzek did acknowledge he could still begin 2024 in the minors ramping up to us usual workload in the bullpen. But overall, Matzek seems to be his normal self. And on and off the mound, that will be a great source of value for the Braves this year.

Braves News:

Despite now being 40 years young, Charlie Morton feels as if he still has to prove he can make a difference on the mound.

Aaron Nola discussed the level of interest that Braves had in him this offseason before he resigned with the Phillies.

MLB News