 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves Notes: Tyler Matzek, Charlie Morton, More

No news is good news early on in Spring Training for the Braves.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: JUN 27 Twins at Braves Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the Braves enter the first full week of Spring Camp before Spring Training games get going this weekend, the most positive news of all is that there is little news to report. That is a very good development on the injury front, as it seems so far (knock on wood), each Braves player that has arrived appears to be in good health.

That includes Tyler Matzek, who seems confident he is 100% despite missing all of 2023 due to Tommy John Surgery. However, Matzek did acknowledge he could still begin 2024 in the minors ramping up to us usual workload in the bullpen. But overall, Matzek seems to be his normal self. And on and off the mound, that will be a great source of value for the Braves this year.

Braves News:

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power