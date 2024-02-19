Daily Hammer Podcast: Early Notes from Spring Camp

The great thing for the Atlanta Braves is that nearly all of the most important players on the roster have been in Spring camp for multiple days. And as the first full week gets going and Spring Training games start later this week, confidence and excitement seemed to be shared sentiments among many.

Furthermore, there seems to be good trends of minimal concern over injuries, at least at the moment. From Tyler Matzek to Chris Sale, it seems that all of the Braves most important arms are in good standing when it comes to health. When compared to last year, this is a welcome development.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and a few more notes on the Daily Hammer.

