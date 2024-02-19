 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bally Sports will televise eight Braves Spring Training games

Brandon Gaudin and C.J. Nitkowski will call four games in March.

By Kris Willis
/ new
Detroit Tigers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Bally Sports announced Monday that they will broadcast eight Atlanta Braves Spring Training games starting on Saturday, March 2. Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast will produce four of the games with Brandon Gaudin and C.J. Nitkowski on the call. The duo will make their debut on March 20 when the Braves host the Toronto Blue Jays at CoolToday Park.

The other four games will be produced by other sports networks and will be simulcast on Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast. The dates for those games are March 2 against Toronto, March 10 against the Yankees, March 18 against the Rays and March 22 against the Twins.

The full list of games available on MLB.tv hasn’t been released yet, but we are updating them here as they become available.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power