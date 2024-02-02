This Day in MLB History: February 2nd

MLB History

1876 - The National League was formed in New York City as a result of the lack of central direction in the young National Association. The NL will field eight teams in its inaugural season and will become the blueprint of professional team sports in North America.

1936 - The BBWAA elects Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson and Honus Wagner in the first ever Hall of Fame vote.

1989 - Bill White is elected president of the National League replacing Chub Feeney and becoming the first African-American to be named president in either league and is the highest ranking African-American executive in the four major sports.

2005 - The Toronto SkyDome is officially renamed as the “Rogers Centre” following the purchase of the Blue Jays by Rogers Communications.

2005 - The Chicago Cubs trade Sammy Sosa to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for second baseman Jerry Hairston Jr. and two minor league players.

2017 - The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame announces its 2017 inductees. Leading the way are P Roy Halladay and OF Vladimir Guerrero, who respectively starred for the Toronto Blue Jays and Montreal Expos, as well as former Baseball Canada President Ray Carter, amateur umpire Doug Hudlin, and the edition of Team Canada which won gold at the 2015 Pan American Games.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, Nationalpastime.com and Today in Baseball History.