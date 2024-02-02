Braves News: Chris Sale preview, top 30 prospects, and more

The Atlanta Braves had a quiet Thursday on the news front. Fortunately, we are just 13 days away from pitchers and catchers reporting to Florida, so news will ramp up quickly. Until then, we do have a couple of notes.

Braves Notes:

Spencer Strider, Max Fried, and others discussed the Chris Sale acquisition at Braves Fest.

The Daily Hammer Podcast looks at Battery Power’s list of Top 30 Prospects.

MLB News:

The Baltimore Orioles acquired starting pitcher Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Joey Ortiz, DL Hall, and their 2024 Competitive Balance Round A draft pick. Burnes won the National League Cy Young award in 2021.

The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly signed reliever Keynan Middleton to a deal, pending a physical.

The Miami Marlins won their arbitration hearing against outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. The outfielder will earn $2.625M in 2024 rather than his requested $2.9M.